Art exhibit highlights TXST’s bond to San Marcos

Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.

Throughout March, the San Marcos Art Center is showcasing artwork made by students, alumni and staff to highlight the bond between the Texas State and San Marcos art communities.

“Opulent Bonds: Bobcats and Beyond” is the biggest exhibit in San Marcos Art Center history. With a recent purchase of more display panels, the March exhibit showcases the artwork of 49 students, alumni and staff.

“I like the fact that we’re able to connect with [Texas State],” Nancy Brown, the director of San Marcos Art Center, said. “It’s very unfortunate that there’s such a separation between the university and the rest of San Marcos, so it’s nice to be able to encourage that connection.”

San Marcos Art Center hosted an opening reception to introduce the student, alumni and staff theme on March 1. The exhibit will be showcased until March 29.

Syd Perkinson, a studio art junior and San Marcos Art Center intern, feels the exhibit creates a bond between Texas State and San Marcos by providing an exclusive Texas State theme.

“It feels disconnected because people are not aware of the opportunities… the Art Center has,” Perkinson said. “Having… [a] Texas State show makes [artists] want to come here and sign up. It creates a better bond community-wise.”

The exhibit displays ceramics, oil and acrylic paintings, photographs, sculptures and other art mediums throughout pro panels and some columns inside the San Marcos Art Center.

To expand her portfolio, Keiran Greer, a studio art senior, submitted her artwork to be showcased in the exhibit. This is her first time having her artwork displayed in the San Marcos Art Center.

“It puts like a finalization onto the piece for me,” Greer said. “I’m out here, I’m promoting my art, [it] feels good.”

Greer believes the exhibit is an opportunity for art students where their work can be displayed in a centralized space.

“It’s pretty hard for [artist’s] young careers to get out there and have an opportunity like this, so condensing it to just students and alumni, I think that’s cool,” Greer said.

Yadhira Lerma, an anthropology freshman, attended the opening reception upon discovery when walking on The Square. She said she was very impressed by the exhibit.

“More people should come see the art because the art was very beautiful,” Lerma said.

San Marcos Art Center is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about San Marcos Art Center, visit its website at https://www.sanmarcosartcenter.com/