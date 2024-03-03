78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
March 3, 2024
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
March 3, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
March 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
March 2, 2024
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
March 2, 2024

From taco stand to ‘Downtown Legend’: The Bobcat Quickie story

Brianna Bordosky, Life and Arts Contributor
March 3, 2024
Jonnalys+Soto+receives+her+food+from+the+line+at+Bobcat+Quickie%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+16%2C+2024%2C+in+San+Marcos.
Carlene Ottah
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.

Due to the positive impact Bobcat Quickie has had on the community, the city of San Marcos awarded Bobcat Quickie with the “Downtown Legend” award last year for embodying the essence of that title.

Feras Abuhweij, general manager of Bobcat Quickie and Texas State alumnus, is known for being the longest working employee. Since the installation of the kitchen in 2010, Abuhweij has worked closely with the owner of the Bobcat Quickie Exxon.

“It was a sub shop the first year and they would do subs in the mornings,” Abuhweij said. “After that, we kind of just evolved, and we brought on Chef Nico… With her, we just started making breakfast tacos until 2 p.m. Then we went to doing our lunch tacos, and we expanded and grew little by little. Texas State students embraced us.”

For nearly 15 years, Bobcat Quickie has worked to cook what caters to the demands of students and downtown commuters, earning themselves a legendary status along the way. Abuhweij credits the honor of “Downtown Legend” to the support he has seen from loyal locals.

“Winning this award has kind of reinforced the hard work we’ve put into this place,” Abuhweij said. “I mean, we’re locals… I was a college student… We love this place and appreciate what the town and Texas State students have given us over the years and the good business and support we’ve gotten.”

For nearly 15 years, Bobcat Quickie has worked to cook what caters to the demands of students and downtown commuters, earning themselves a legendary status along the way.

What started as a way to get by as a financially burdened college student turned into an outlet for Abuhweij to pour his efforts back into the community. The Bobcat Quickie staff is warmed by the fact that those efforts are given right back.

“To be named a legend in downtown San Marcos is an honor to us,” Abuhweij said. “San Marcos and the university at the time [of my attendance] was much smaller… In the first couple of years for us the business was barely surviving… but we’re just here to serve the students. It’s a pleasure for us to do that, and our employees love doing that.”

Many employees have fostered friendships with regulars and are driven by the connections that have been maintained. Night shift Manager Rosie Saucedo is proud of how big of a family she has gained over her eight years of work.

“I think we’re the ‘moms and pops’ for most of the students,” Saucedo said. “I’ve been here eight years myself. I’ve seen two classes graduate over the years. It’s fun to see students grow. I always tell the students if you ever feel unsafe [downtown], run here. We’re always open. Someone’s always here.”

Some students have adopted the taco shop into campus culture, where it has now become a rite of passage to enjoy their food at least once while spending time downtown. Kai Davis, a photography sophomore, said that many Bobcats have their own unique stories when it comes to getting food from Bobcat Quickie.

“I have had a lot of nights that wouldn’t be complete without a Quickie tale, some I should probably leave out of this conversation,” Davis said. “I have had conversations with people I would have never thought I would meet [there].”

Abuhweij said the restaurant being passed along through word of mouth is a large part of its identity.

“Every year you get a new batch of students that come in that don’t know us,” Abuhweij said. “We’ve seen some of the videos and we’ve seen some of the funny memes that come across about us over the years. We’re busy as it is and we still want to focus on our customer service and the quality.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
More in L & A features
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
More in L&A_General
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
Psychology junior and peer mentor Aysia Banks offers assistance to fellow students Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024, outside Commons Dining Hall.
Peer Mentors reflect on growth for National Mentoring Month
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star