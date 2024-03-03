From taco stand to ‘Downtown Legend’: The Bobcat Quickie story

Carlene Ottah Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.

Due to the positive impact Bobcat Quickie has had on the community, the city of San Marcos awarded Bobcat Quickie with the “Downtown Legend” award last year for embodying the essence of that title.

Feras Abuhweij, general manager of Bobcat Quickie and Texas State alumnus, is known for being the longest working employee. Since the installation of the kitchen in 2010, Abuhweij has worked closely with the owner of the Bobcat Quickie Exxon.

“It was a sub shop the first year and they would do subs in the mornings,” Abuhweij said. “After that, we kind of just evolved, and we brought on Chef Nico… With her, we just started making breakfast tacos until 2 p.m. Then we went to doing our lunch tacos, and we expanded and grew little by little. Texas State students embraced us.”

For nearly 15 years, Bobcat Quickie has worked to cook what caters to the demands of students and downtown commuters, earning themselves a legendary status along the way. Abuhweij credits the honor of “Downtown Legend” to the support he has seen from loyal locals.

“Winning this award has kind of reinforced the hard work we’ve put into this place,” Abuhweij said. “I mean, we’re locals… I was a college student… We love this place and appreciate what the town and Texas State students have given us over the years and the good business and support we’ve gotten.”

What started as a way to get by as a financially burdened college student turned into an outlet for Abuhweij to pour his efforts back into the community. The Bobcat Quickie staff is warmed by the fact that those efforts are given right back.

“To be named a legend in downtown San Marcos is an honor to us,” Abuhweij said. “San Marcos and the university at the time [of my attendance] was much smaller… In the first couple of years for us the business was barely surviving… but we’re just here to serve the students. It’s a pleasure for us to do that, and our employees love doing that.”

Many employees have fostered friendships with regulars and are driven by the connections that have been maintained. Night shift Manager Rosie Saucedo is proud of how big of a family she has gained over her eight years of work.

“I think we’re the ‘moms and pops’ for most of the students,” Saucedo said. “I’ve been here eight years myself. I’ve seen two classes graduate over the years. It’s fun to see students grow. I always tell the students if you ever feel unsafe [downtown], run here. We’re always open. Someone’s always here.”

Some students have adopted the taco shop into campus culture, where it has now become a rite of passage to enjoy their food at least once while spending time downtown. Kai Davis, a photography sophomore, said that many Bobcats have their own unique stories when it comes to getting food from Bobcat Quickie.

“I have had a lot of nights that wouldn’t be complete without a Quickie tale, some I should probably leave out of this conversation,” Davis said. “I have had conversations with people I would have never thought I would meet [there].”

Abuhweij said the restaurant being passed along through word of mouth is a large part of its identity.

“Every year you get a new batch of students that come in that don’t know us,” Abuhweij said. “We’ve seen some of the videos and we’ve seen some of the funny memes that come across about us over the years. We’re busy as it is and we still want to focus on our customer service and the quality.”