37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
February 12, 2024
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
February 10, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
James Horton, Sports Reporter • February 12, 2024

After notching the first bowl victory to cap off its most successful season in program history, the Texas State football team enters the spring without a proven quarterback on its roster. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley transferred to Texas State from...

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Sports Staff
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter

Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma

Brianna Bordosky, Life and Arts Contributor
February 11, 2024
Art+lovers+browse+the+the+display+at+The+Healing+Arts+Exhibition%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+2%2C+2024%2C+in+the+San+Marcos+Art+Center+in+downtown+San+Marcos.
Kobe Arriaga
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.

The second annual Healing Hearts Art Exhibition is open to the public at the San Marcos Art Center gallery for the full month of February.

Cenikor Foundation, a non-profit recovery and treatment center, operates locally to provide resources for those battling various addictions and substance abuse. The organization’s community Awareness, Intervention and Mobilization team (Project AIM), looks forward to spreading awareness through the power of creativity and therapeutic nature of art, as a part of recovery from addiction and mental struggles.

“At the art show last year, it was heartwarming to see people connecting over these hard moments,” Peyton Siler, Project AIM program manager, said. “It felt very tangible. I think sometimes the conversations can be hard to have and so art is a very universal language and way to paint emotions. [The gallery] also provided that platform. Even if someone wasn’t able to get up and share their story, it was there.”

Project AIM is a non-profit program local to Hays County that advocates for open and conflict-free solutions for young adults who may seek to improve behavioral health and resiliency. To start a conversation and foster community around healing, Project AIM’s team of three decided a space like the exhibit would encourage comfort and positivity.

This year Carla Merritt, Siler’s supervisor and the director of prevention and youth recovery, is hoping with the familiarity they have, the exhibit allows for a greater chance of visibility.

Project AIM wishes to make it clear that when it comes to personal struggle, the struggle at hand does not need to be a detriment to one’s life.

“[We hope that] they don’t see us as something that’s rigid but people that are truly there to help them,” Merritt said. “They would know that there are people out there that truly want to help them and that we’re those people… It’s another way to bring people together and just say, ‘You know what, we can talk about this and there’s help out there and we don’t have to be ashamed.’”

The exhibit accomplishes the team’s goal of awareness for addiction treatment and much more. Showcasing artists who have personally struggled with sobriety provides a venue for community members to explore different methods that may help in their recovery journey. Karen Ramsey, an exhibit artist and art league affiliate, emphasizes how important an outlet for creativity was for her healing process.

“I was enthralled with alcohol inking, and so I would practice, four, five, six hours a day, and that really helped with the cravings and the triggers,” Ramsey said. “I spent my time immersed in trying to learn the medium of alcohol ink. I had no clue how therapeutic art could be. You just get caught up in the art that you’re creating, and it was a blessing. If I hadn’t had that, I don’t know if I’d be somewhere today.”

Because of Healing Hearts, there is proof the sharing of creative works has inspired artists and exhibit goers alike to be more candid about their experiences.

“It was my art that helped me,” Ramsey said. “I wasn’t home, I wasn’t driving and I just didn’t have the confidence, and now I do. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been really candid about my sobriety because I feel like I have a little traction now.”

The Project AIM team and Cenikor collectively hope the effort put toward creating this space for the commercial begins conversations and introduces opportunities for personal wellness. For them, bringing artists and viewers together for one event will hopefully push for tackling issues that may often be difficult to address.

“The show and Project AIM will kind of prompt intentional reflection about health behaviors,” Siler said. “I think it’s always important no matter where you are in your life to be internally doing some reflection about the behaviors we engage in.”

The Healing Hearts Art Exhibit will hold its opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.

If you or someone you know may need help, Project AIM is available at [email protected] and by text/call at 281-728-4908
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
More in L&A_events
A student decorates the Día de los Muertos display, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Education Building.
TXST celebrates Día de los Muertos in display
Halloweekend awareness and resources for students
"Halloweekend" awareness and resources for students
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
Week of homecoming traditions to create a fun experience for campus community
James Bouzard, University Seminar professor, telling his story, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center
Storytellers gleam at fifth annual Star Stories
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
Festival goers share a laugh before the Mermaid Promenade starts, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in San Marcos.
Mermaids dive into Mermaid Society’s annual festival
More in Life and Arts
(From left to right) Music studies junior Tomas Hinojosa and sophomores Jaime Fernandez, Miles Avelar and Emma Hallett posing with their instruments, Jan. 25, 2024, at the School of Music Building.
Saxophone quartet to perform at TMEA
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
Psychology junior and peer mentor Aysia Banks offers assistance to fellow students Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024, outside Commons Dining Hall.
Peer Mentors reflect on growth for National Mentoring Month
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
Regents’ professor of English Cyrus Cassells poses for a birthday photo on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Casa Pelican in New Orleans.
Cyrus Cassells: a traveling poet inspiring himself and others



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star