Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer
January 31, 2024
Campus voter registration efforts increase ahead of midterm election
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards
January 31, 2024
Main Point: Theres more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
January 30, 2024
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
January 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
January 29, 2024
Sports
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor • January 28, 2024

Texas State men’s basketball (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference) fell short in every category, which led to a 66-46 loss against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette. "I...

Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards

Katie Cusick, News Contributor
January 31, 2024
commissioners+court+city+council
Star file photo

At its Jan. 30 meeting, Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing February 2024 as Spay/Neuter Awareness month and honored employees of Hays County by presenting recognition for years of service.

According to the proclamation, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter impounded 3,053 dogs and cats in 2023, and 36% of those animals were from Hays County.

“Hays County Commissioners Court, in support of the no-kill initiative, endorses responsible pet ownership, and encourages the community to “fix” their pets to curb the number of pets which may become homeless, stray or enter the regional animal shelter,” the proclamation said.

One of the primary groups receiving attention for Spay/Neuter Awareness month is Pet Prevent a Litter of Central Texas (PALS). PALS is best known for community education and offering spay/neuter practices for those in need.

“If we fix the animals, we save taxpayers’ dollars and we save lives,” County Judge’s Animal Advocate Advisor Sharri Boyett said.

Spaying, neutering and microchipping are integral aspects of the no-kill equation that PALS and the county are working towards.

Additionally, the court provided several awards honoring service years with Hays County.

Some of the groups included in the awards were court members, county workers and those in the sheriff department. The awards were given in sequences beginning with one year of service, then 10, 15 and 25 years of service.

“If you are cashing a check with this logo on it, you are our co-worker, there are no differences in that space,” Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on select Tuesdays at 9 a.m. each month. For more information visit its website.
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
