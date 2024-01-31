Commissioners Court proclaims Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, presents employee service awards

At its Jan. 30 meeting, Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing February 2024 as Spay/Neuter Awareness month and honored employees of Hays County by presenting recognition for years of service.

According to the proclamation, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter impounded 3,053 dogs and cats in 2023, and 36% of those animals were from Hays County.

“Hays County Commissioners Court, in support of the no-kill initiative, endorses responsible pet ownership, and encourages the community to “fix” their pets to curb the number of pets which may become homeless, stray or enter the regional animal shelter,” the proclamation said.

One of the primary groups receiving attention for Spay/Neuter Awareness month is Pet Prevent a Litter of Central Texas (PALS). PALS is best known for community education and offering spay/neuter practices for those in need.

“If we fix the animals, we save taxpayers’ dollars and we save lives,” County Judge’s Animal Advocate Advisor Sharri Boyett said.

Spaying, neutering and microchipping are integral aspects of the no-kill equation that PALS and the county are working towards.

Additionally, the court provided several awards honoring service years with Hays County.

Some of the groups included in the awards were court members, county workers and those in the sheriff department. The awards were given in sequences beginning with one year of service, then 10, 15 and 25 years of service.

“If you are cashing a check with this logo on it, you are our co-worker, there are no differences in that space,” Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on select Tuesdays at 9 a.m. each month. For more information visit its website.