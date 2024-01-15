Texas State campuses closed due to weather conditions

Texas State San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed on Jan. 16 due to potentially dangerous winter weather conditions.

While no additional winter precipitation is forecasted in Hays and Williamson County, according to Texas State Safety & Emergency Communications, temperatures are expected to drop to possible dangerous low temperatures from Monday night to Wednesday morning.

All classes will be cancelled on Jan. 16 and faculty should not be moving classes to online.

On-campus dining halls will use the weekend hours instead of normal Tuesday hours. Resident hall front desks will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Resident Assistants will stay on-call.

Bobcat Shuttle will not run on Jan. 16 and both Alkek Library and the Student Recreation Center will be closed.

Texas State will update about operations for Jan. 17 through TXSTATE Alert texts and emails.

The University Star will update as more information is released.