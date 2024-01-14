30° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break
January 14, 2024
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
January 14, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for an open teammate during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball claim first conference win of the season
January 14, 2024
Regents’ professor of English Cyrus Cassells poses for a birthday photo on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Casa Pelican in New Orleans.
Cyrus Cassells: a traveling poet inspiring himself and others
January 13, 2024
Owner Gabriel Garza standing in front of his stand on its last day on Dec. 30, 2023, at Chili Dog Stand.
Chili Dog Stand ends legacy after 71 years of serving San Marcos community
January 11, 2024
uStarlogo
Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer
January 11, 2024

Local businesses approach to taking on Winter Break

Jacquelyn Burrer, Life and Arts Contributor
January 14, 2024
Local+businesses+approach+to+taking+on+Winter+Break
Star file photo

From coffee shops to small boutiques, local businesses in San Marcos are navigating the unique challenges of being located in a college town by preparing for less college students over winter break.

Kevin Kotara, Texas State alumni and manager of Sundance Record Lagoon, said while college students are the store’s largest shopping demographic, the recent growth of San Marcos and the loyalty of the local population helps to support the business over the break.

“Retail businesses anywhere have ups and downs throughout the calendar year,” Kotara said. “That can be magnified in a college town where a large percentage of people move in and out a few times a year.”

Additionally, Kotara said being a record store helps keep business consistent as music has an unlimited reach to all age groups, which the store aims to provide through their vast range of music genres and products to the San Marcos population.

“Many of our customers are local residents, and the local population has been loyal to us,” Kotara said. “We are very grateful for that.”

Katarina De La Cruz, owner of The Sweet Spot NBTX, said opening their business on The Square and adjusting to running a business in a college town has worked out well with the help of the local community and the presence of university students.

When approaching Thanksgiving break, De La Cruz, alongside her mom and sister that also run the store, prepared ahead of time as they anticipated students going home for break would impact their sales.

“We know that students are probably 75% of our sales,” De La Cruz said. “And then, [during Thanksgiving week] our sales were great. We [thought] that was kind of weird, but it definitely wasn’t students. It was families and locals.”

During the school year, De La Cruz said the store has numerous regulars who come into the coffee shop three to four times a week that are typically college students and professors.

When students go back to their hometowns for longer breaks, such as winter break, De La Cruz said the change in customers is noticeable in the store, but it has been counterbalanced thus far by the presence of local residents and their families coming into town.

Prior to setting up shop in San Marcos, De La Cruz also operated in Seguin, Texas, as well as in New Braunfels, Texas, where the store still operates part-time in its original role of a food truck.

“People are a lot friendlier here [in San Marcos],” De La Cruz said. “We all say that people are so nice here. All the college students are great, [and] they are very respectful.”

James Douglas-Smith, co-owner of Douglas Smith Artisan Soap Company, said their store has not noticed slower business during winter breaks, which they credit to the advantage of having the San Marcos Premium Outlet nearby as well as the local residents and other businesses.

“We love that San Marcos is a college town,” Douglas-Smith said. “The student schedule works out perfectly. When students are in town, we have a place for them to go. Bobcat days, performances, graduation, home games and parent weekend help increase traffic too.”

Douglas-Smith said the presence of the university also helps grow their business by spreading their products across Texas and the country when students from all areas drop by the store on the square.

Kotara said the fall and spring semesters typically are the most robust in business, but despite the challenges that come with being located in a college town, the locals of San Marcos and the accompanying holiday seasons help to make up the difference in between.

“Running a business in a college town is like running a business anywhere. It’s very challenging,” Kotara said. “The biggest difference between a college town and elsewhere is the ebb and flow of students throughout the year.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for an open teammate during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball claim first conference win of the season
Regents’ professor of English Cyrus Cassells poses for a birthday photo on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Casa Pelican in New Orleans.
Cyrus Cassells: a traveling poet inspiring himself and others
Owner Gabriel Garza standing in front of his stand on its last day on Dec. 30, 2023, at Chili Dog Stand.
Chili Dog Stand ends legacy after 71 years of serving San Marcos community
uStarlogo
Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer
Jury selection begins for capital murder charge of San Marcos police officer
More in L & A features
Mars Velasquez (left), Zainab Alhatri (center) and Chinny Egbuna (right) standing next to risograph printer in the fabrication room, Dec. 1, 2023, in the Joann Cole Mitte building.
Risograph print club allows students and alumni to work with new printing medium
Corporal Haley Mclaren and Duke introducing the Mounted Patrol, Nov. 8, 2023, on the Quad.
Welcoming Texas States' new officers: Lyndon and Duke
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organizations pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
Camrie Pipper poses proud in her First-Gen Proud alumni shirt, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Texas State University.
Camrie Pipper: Once a First-Gen, always a First-Gen
Hays County Food Bank volunteer Madelyn Parsons looks at jalapeno plants, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Hays County Food Bank.
Meet Maddie: Criminal justice major turned sustainable gardener
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
Witches of the river: The magic of San Marcos subculture
More in L&A_General
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
Black and multicultural Greek life create open dialogue on hazing for September’s ‘Hump Day’
Black and multicultural Greek life create open dialogue on hazing for September’s ‘Hump Day’
Stellar Coffee Co. barista Isabella Anderson helps a customer, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Stellar Coffee Co. in San Marcos
Stellar Coffee Co. closes its doors after more than decade-long history
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
Texas State women reflect on “Barbie” movie
Students reflect on summer adventures
Students reflect on summer adventures
Halle Dobbs, history and education junior, poses in front of Humayuns Tomb during her study abroad trip, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in New Dehli, India.
Studying Abroad: An educational passport



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *