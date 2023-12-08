Logging out and handing over the passwords

Photo Courtesy of Alyce Michelle Texas State advertising senior Zaria Jackson poses with a copy of The University Star, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Old Main.

In my first semester of college, I joined The University Star to gain experience in working with social media. I never thought that working for a newspaper would relate to my career goals but I stepped out of my comfort zone and joined the engagement team as a specialist. In my last few semesters of college, I got the opportunity to become an Engagement Editor. I would have never thought this would be one of the hardest goodbyes.

I have been able to hone my skills in developing engaging digital content for various social media platforms. I am eager to leverage my social media strategy and content creation expertise in the future. Having this bigger role in this organization has allowed me to grow as a person. Not only professionally but also personal growth. I gained a sense of leadership, resilience, perseverance, and better communication skills. I can say that without The Star I wouldn’t have the right experience needed to be able to apply for a full-time job in social media.

In addition to gaining work experience, I have met some amazing people that I’ve gotten to collaborate with. Every one of those editors has a great path ahead of them that I am excited to see. I thank all of you guys for the impact you left on my life in the best way possible. Also, thank you to my amazing engagement team for accepting me as their editor. Our growth on social media would not be so high if it wasn’t for every single one of your dedication to The Star.

I am so proud of being able to take on this position and contribute highly to this wonderful organization. I am grateful for the opportunities it has given me and the doors it has opened for me in my journey towards my future career. Goodbye Star, love you forever and always! Logging out.