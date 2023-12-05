46° San Marcos
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs

Blake Leschber, News Editor
December 5, 2023
Star file photo
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse announced Dr. Pranesh Aswath will take over Gene Bourgeois’ role as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in a Dec. 5 press release.

Bourgeois previously held this role for over 30 years. Aswath will take over as provost on Feb. 1, 2024.

Aswath comes to Texas State after 33 years at the University of Texas at Arlington. During his time in Arlington, Aswath spent 8 years in the provost’s office including 2 years as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The provost is the highest-ranking university official after the president according to the Office of the Provost. The provost for academic policies at the university includes faculty appointment and tenure.

Damphousse said Aswath will further Texas State’s “Hopes and Aspirations High” vision which will help the university reach R1 status by 2027.

“[Aswath’s] focus will include examining academic structures, resource allocation, policies, and procedures to ensure the efforts of faculty, staff and administrators align with the goals of the university and that academic priorities are implemented efficiently,” Damphousse said.
