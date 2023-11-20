68° San Marcos
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned

Lucciana Choueiry, News Reporter
November 20, 2023
City+Council+Place+3+elect+Alyssa+Garza+%28rights%29+is+sworn+in+by+San+Marcos+Mayor+Jane+Hughson+%28left%29.
Lucciana Choueiry
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).

On Nov. 16, Commissioner Michelle Cohen and retired Fire Capt. Jay Horton swore in Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott as the reelected councilmembers in Places 3 and 4, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the presence of the councilmembers, family and friends of the reelected candidates and San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, who read out the election certificate before each swearing-in began.

“This is to certify that Shane Scott was duly and legally elected to the office of city councilmember Place 4 of the city of San Marcos, Texas in the general election held Nov. 7, 2023, in which he received the majority of the votes cast,” Hughson read off the certificate.

A councilmember’s term officially kicks off with a swearing-in ceremony. Garza is embarking on her third term as the councilmember in Place 3, while Scott is commencing his fourth term as councilmember Place 4. In this public ceremony, these elected officials solemnly pledge to fulfill their roles for the betterment of the city.

Both Scott and Garza raised their right hand and took the same oath to “faithfully execute the duties of the office of councilmember … and will do the best of my ability to preserve, protect and defend the constitution and laws of the United States and of this state.”

Scott conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve a fourth term, underscoring his deep respect for the city and its community.

“Thank you San Marcos once again,” Scott said. “I hope I fill the shoes necessary to be a good councilmember and I appreciate it.”

Cohen said she is grateful to have someone like Garza as a “sister in service” in city government.

“I just want to say how honored I am that I was asked to swear you in…,” Cohen said. “I’m looking forward to the next term and all the wonderful things you’ll be able to do for our community and for you to be someone who cares and is as passionate about the community as I am.”

Jacob Graybill, a San Marcos resident and public administration senior, said he is excited to see Garza back in office since he advocates for her and what she stands for.

“I hope that [the councilmembers] pay attention to making sure we adapt smart growth policies, keeping dense housing and making sure we have equitable transportation policy,” Graybill said.

Adriana Montoya, another San Marcos resident and public administration senior, said she supports Garza, especially because she is a voice for students.

“I think it’s really important to have that Bobcat representation and I’m looking forward to seeing what [Garza] will accomplish in this next term,” Montoya said. “She’s also a big voice for the Hispanic community.”

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, at Thursday’s meeting, the council voted Garza and Councilmember Saul Gonzales as Mayor Pro Tempore and Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore, respectively.

The Mayor Pro Tempore is a councilmember who assumes mayoral responsibilities in the absence of the mayor, ensuring continuity in leadership. The Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore serves as a backup, ready to step into the Mayor Pro Tempore role when both the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore are unavailable.

Councilmember Mark Gleason and Garza were both nominated by other members on the council for the Mayor Pro Tempore position. Garza won in a 4-3 vote from herself, Gonzales, Scott and Councilmember Jude Prather.

“It’s important that we constantly have new legs in [Mayor Pro Tempore and Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore] positions,” Prather said. “I think Councilmember Garza would do an excellent job in that position because she takes everything very seriously.”

Gonzales volunteered uncontested and won the Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore position in a 7-0 vote.
