Damphousse aims to change football, athletics narrative

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
October 20, 2023
Sarah Manning
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse prepares to ride across the football field before kickoff, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse is involved with many organizations on campus, but he’s perhaps the most involved in athletics, where he’s aiming to change the narrative around the historically unsuccessful football program.

With high aspirations for the football program, Damphousse elected to start fresh with a new head coach by bringing in G.J. Kinne. Halfway through the season and Kinne has led the program to its best start in a decade. According to Damphousse he knew Kinne’s potential from the start.

“When we interviewed [Kinne] in December, I was about 10 minutes into the interview and I said, ‘this is the guy for us.” Damphousse said.

From the beginning of his presidency, Damphousse knew the public often associates the quality of athletics programs with the prestige of a university. With this knowledge, he is determined to change the recent narrative of Texas State athletics.

Damphousse is continuously working with the athletics programs to help contribute to the betterment of the university. This fall, predominately improvements through the football program with its success.

“What Malik Hornsby is doing when he gets in there, [Joey Hobert] catching one handed passes with no gloves, people are talking about us in a good way,” Damphousse said. “That increases the value of your degree.”

Damphousse, however, isn’t just doing this for show. He loves being involved as well as seeing how the students are encouraged through his involvement. He knows the power and prestige his title holds, and how his presence affects the student body.

“I recognize that I’m not important,” Damphousse said. “Kelly’s not important, but the presidency is.”

This mindset paired with his involvement is felt throughout the university, especially among Texas State’s athletic programs. His attendance continues to encourage student athletes in a multitude of ways.

“Seeing him contribute to everything really just makes me want to do all I can to win for this program,” Texas State senior defensive end Jordan Revels said.

Revels said he never met the previous president, but sees and even talks to Damphousse often throughout the week due to his presence at games and practices. This works to encourage him and other athletes as well.

Kinne has also observed Damphousse’s involvement and appreciates the encouragement it provides to not only the athletes, but the fans as well. Kinne said Damphousse’s work encourages everyone within the athletics program.

“Anytime you have that type of work ethic, that just naturally trickles down and it’s a motivator for everybody,” Kinne said.

Damphousse has been involved in the football program in a variety of ways. He has traveled with the team, attended practices and given pre-game and postgame speeches. He also kicked off the new football season with a bang at the Bobcats first home game in week three against Jackson State as he rode a motorcycle out of the tunnel across the field.

“It was my first affirmation from the students,” Damphousse said. “The students really seemed to get me because I’m here for them— I work for them.”
