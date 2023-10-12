82°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog
October 12, 2023
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Reading for fun can lead to success
October 12, 2023
New group gives student housing tenants a voice
October 11, 2023
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
October 11, 2023
Jane Doe Theatre Co. names aspiring playwrights
October 10, 2023
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
October 9, 2023

Criminal D.A. office fights case backlog

Ryan Claycamp, News Reporter
October 12, 2023
Criminal+D.A.+office+fights+case+backlog
Itzie Pulido

Kelly Higgins, the Hays County Criminal District Attorney (D.A.), is set to finish dealing with large number of backlogged cases his office inherited from the previous district attorney, Wes Mau, by the end of 2023.

Higgins, who took office in January, inherited over 5,000 cases from his predecessor and has been implementing policies and expanding his office to process all the cases.

Higgins blames the backlog on previous holders of the office failing to change with the times, and deal with the changes necessitated by a rapidly growing population.

“[The Criminal District Attorney’s office] failed to grow up,” Higgins said. “The things that we’re doing should have been done 20 years ago.”

One of Higgins largest concerns is the backlog of cases. One has been there for over a year and a half without court proceedings started.

To prevent the attorneys in his office from being overwhelmed while working through the backlog, Higgins has brought on more prosecutors to handle cases.

“I have brought on 14 lawyers that weren’t here last year and the existing lawyers who have stayed have all taken that mission,” Higgins said. “That’s why we’ve been able to get [the backlog] down 4,000 cases in eight months.”

To decrease the number of cases and lower the pretrial population of the Hays County Jail, Higgins has delivered on his campaign promise to not prosecute simple possession of marijuana.

Cyrus Gray, a former inmate in the Hays County Jail, said when he was in jail, a large chunk of the inmates were in there for “simple possession cases.”

Another one of Higgins’ policies is to prioritize cases in the backlog that have victims over victimless crimes, such as recreational drug use or gambling.

“Victims come first and they always will,” Higgins said. “Those are the cases where people are hurting out in the world. We can’t fix the damage that people do, we can only address it in terms of trying to achieve justice.”

Gray criticized this policy, saying that it could lead to people with less serious charges waiting longer than necessary to have their cases heard.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing, but I don’t 100% agree with it because you could be in jail for three plus years and your crime could not have a victim,” Gray said.

One criticism of the D.A’s office in the past was giving harsher punishments than necessary. While Higgins does agree some individuals may have been overcharged in the past, he also said choosing what exact level of charges to press can be a difficult decision for prosecutors.

“There’s some emotional content in what prosecutors do,” Higgins said. “Where violence is concerned I like to go [with the maximum punishment]. I can be sympathetic to some things, but violence isn’t one of them.”

Higgins seeks to avoid overcharging for nonviolent crimes in the future, but instead serve what he sees as fair justice, not just to victims of crimes, but the defendants as well.

“The overcharging came from a lack of vision about what the office is really about,” Higgins said. “This office is not about catching people and crushing them, it’s about trying to do what we can to keep the community safe.”

Mano Amiga, a political advocacy group in Hays County, is happy that Higgins is no longer prosecuting simple possession of marijuana. They also hope to see Higgins dismiss cases that have been in and out of the courts for years.

“I think he should prioritize cases that don’t belong on the docket,” Sam Benavides, the communications director for Mano Amiga, said. “There’s a lot of cases and people… whose cases have little to no compelling evidence.”

Higgins hopes that his office will have completely eliminated the number of backlogged cases by the end of this year.

“We’ve pulled 4,000 cases out of the past and put them into this flow, the courts are feeling it,” Higgins said. “But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel where that pace will smooth out. I think that’s within the next six months.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Reading for fun can lead to success
New group gives student housing tenants a voice
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) dribbles the ball past a defender, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State shutout 5-0 by ULM
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State loses heartbreaking second match, splits series with Louisiana-Lafayette
Texas State freshman wide receiver Brandon Treggs (29) scores a touchdown, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unable to overcome late-game miscues suffer first conference loss
More in hays-county
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
SMTX approves water agreement with Kyle
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
TXST, San Marcos reflect on Suicide Awareness Month
Student Leader for Texas Rising at TXST Adriana Montoya and Deputized Voter Registrar for Hays County Diann McCabe help students register to vote, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts ramp up before elections
The front of Courtroom 7, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Hays County Government Center in San Marcos.
PDO aims to bring equity, justice to county
We Are Bloods bus that they use for mobile blood drives, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at McCoys Building Supply Corporate Office in San Marcos.
Central Texas responds to national blood shortage
A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
More in News
Two friends kick a ball around, Monday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Sewell Park in San Marcos.
SMTX moves forward with container ban at city parks
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
SMPD reports record number of fatal car accidents in 2023
Bobcat Bounty volunteer serves the free student-run pantry customers, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Bounty in Family and Consumer Sciences building.
Bobcat Bounty responds to increased food insecurity in student population
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State reports 135% increase in rapes, 200% increase in hate crimes in 2023 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
The entry gates to phase one at The Village on Telluride, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMPD investigating at least two unauthorized entries at off-campus complex
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *