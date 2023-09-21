Latest Stories
89°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Vibe founder Stephanie Ramirez-Pelletier poses in front of her hand painted murals while in the process of painting it, Monday, July 10, 2023, at The Vibe.
Sober-living founder’s inspiration revived through healing
September 21, 2023
The front of Courtroom 7, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Hays County Government Center in San Marcos.
PDO aims to bring equity, justice to county
September 21, 2023
Main Point: City lacks preparation for film studio
Main Point: City lacks preparation for film studio
September 21, 2023
Illustration by Eva Bowler
Dietary restrictions overlooked in dining halls
September 20, 2023
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
September 19, 2023
We Are Bloods bus that they use for mobile blood drives, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at McCoys Building Supply Corporate Office in San Marcos.
Central Texas responds to national blood shortage
September 19, 2023

PDO aims to bring equity, justice to county

Ryan Claycamp, News Reporter
September 21, 2023
The+front+of+Courtroom+7%2C+Friday%2C+Sept.+15%2C+2023%2C+at+Hays+County+Government+Center+in+San+Marcos.
Ryan Claycamp
The front of Courtroom 7, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Hays County Government Center in San Marcos.

After years of planning and advocacy, the Hays County Public Defender’s Office (PDO) opened its doors in March 2023 and began taking cases.

PDOs are law offices that provide indigent defense, or legal defenses for defendants in criminal cases who can not afford an attorney.

The contract for a PDO in Hays County was awarded to the New York based company Neighborhood Defender Service (NDS) in November 2022. 

Mano Amiga, an advocacy group which seeks to reform the justice system in Hays County, has been advocating for the creation of a PDO for years to address issues with the indigent defense system already in place.

“It took over four years of advocacy,” Sam Benavides, the communications manager for Mano Amiga said.”[It was] a really long drawn out battle, but the doors are now open.” 

According to James Hohl, the supervising attorney for NDS in Hays County, the PDO is helping around 260 clients and has taken 530 cases since March 28. 

Although the public reaction to the PDO has been mostly positive, Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins, who served as a defense attorney for two decades before becoming a prosecutor, is wary of how successful the office has truly been.

“The reason to have [a PDO] is so that they’re available all the time to take cases,” Higgins said. “However, when they came in, they put limitations on the number of cases they would take, I have not found them helpful in reducing the jail population.”

Meagan Walters

Hohl said his office now handles roughly a quarter of all the criminal cases in Hays County, but there are still other attorneys working indigent defense.

According to Hohl, there are a few types of cases his office does not take.

“We handle everything except for a capital charge, where they would seek the death penalty and we don’t handle appeals,” Hohl said. “We handle [everything else] from a Class B misdemeanor to a first degree felony.” 

According to Higgins, indigent defense cases are assigned by the local Indigent Defense Coordinator based on a wheel or list of attorneys.

Before the creation of the PDO, many of the attorneys on the wheel often handled a workload higher than recommended by state guidelines, which sometimes led to delays in cases.

“[Before] you had one court appointed attorney that didn’t have the bandwidth to address your case and now you can completely get it addressed in a more holistic way,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. 

Hohl said making sure the attorneys at the PDO stay at or under the Texas Indigent Defense Comission’s guidelines workload recommendation is one of the main goals of his office.

“It’s something that we constantly monitor, we’re always aware of it and we are in contact with the Indigent Defense Coordinator in Hays County often,” Hohl said.

In the past, there have been complaints about indigent defense counsel in Hays County taking too long to communicate with their clients. While Hohl has no control over the indigent defense attorneys outside of his office, he said timely communication with his office’s clients is one of his largest priorities. 

“We immediately send out written correspondence when we get appointed, then we attempt to make either in person, phone, or remote contact as soon as possible,” Hohl said.

Hohl said there were a couple challenges in opening the PDO, but his office has overcome them and looks forward to continuing to serve the people of Hays County in the future.

“I think you run into challenges anytime you’re establishing a brand new office anywhere,” Hohl said. “I think just in general, we’re happy to be here as an organization and a community partner. We’ve had a chance to do some good work and we look forward to continuing to do good things.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Main Point: City lacks preparation for film studio
Main Point: City lacks preparation for film studio
Illustration by Eva Bowler
Dietary restrictions overlooked in dining halls
Texas State senior midfielder Mya Ulloa (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against the Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior Spotlight: Star Midfielder Mya Ulloa
We Are Bloods bus that they use for mobile blood drives, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at McCoys Building Supply Corporate Office in San Marcos.
Central Texas responds to national blood shortage
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defeats Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Conference opener
Stephanie Tijerina talks to a customer about her company Besitos Chamoy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center.
TXST celebrates culture with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month
More in hays-county
A list of the lives lost during 9/11 is carried by a local firefighter during his walk for the annual stair climb, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Hays County first responders, community memorialize 9/11
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hill Country Studios to break ground this year
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
Hays County Jail revealed as most violent in Texas
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
San Marcos tightens drought restrictions
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
Commissioners Court proclaims emergency preparedness month, awards contract
Firefighters work inside the new fire station Friday, July 21, 2023, in San Marcos.
SMFD opens sixth fire station
More in News
Construction workers work on a project at the site of James Street Housing, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in San Marcos.
New dorm to open doors in 2025
Local drag queen Brianna St. James performs on stage at SMTX Pride, Sept. 9, 2023, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Senate Bill 12 affects local drag community
Will Keeter prepares hot dogs in front of customers at Keeters Kitchen, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Square.
Texas State alumnus overcoming obstacles, eating the cost
COVID-19 cases increase in Texas
COVID-19 cases increase in Texas
A Walgreens pharmacist looks for a patients prescription Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Behind the on-campus pharmacy closing
Sales associate Becca Muro helps students find textbooks, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in San Marcos.
TXST reflects on BookSmart program
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *