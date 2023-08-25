Texas State suffers first defeat of season against North Texas

A vibrant crowd filled the stands to watch Texas State (2-1) take on the University of North Texas (3-0) Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The first shot of the night game was taken after Texas State senior forward Zoe Junior passed the ball from the right side of the pitch to senior midfielder Maya Ulloa in the third minute. Junior attempted a shot, however, it sailed over the crossbar.

North Texas took its first attempt at a goal in the sixth minute by senior defender Madi Starrett, but it was caught by Texas State junior goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman marking her first of four saves on the night.

The Bobcats struggled to find the back of the net, despite four shot attempts. The half ended with zero points as they were unable to break through the stifling North Texas man-to-man defense.

Coming out of halftime the Texas State improved its defense, with the team racking up four saves within the first 15 minutes, but a penalty shot in the 60th minute from Starrett gave North Texas the game’s first lead at 1-0.

The Mean Green were not done as sophomore forward Summer Brown scored a goal in the 67th minute off an assist from senior midfielder Rachel Roebuck making the score 2-0.

The game wrapped up with a third North Texas goal in the 85th minute by senior forward Devyn Flannery with an assist from freshman forward Danae Hobson for a final score of 3-0.

Texas State will attempt to bounce back from the early season loss in its next game against I-35 rival UTSA.

Kickoff between Texas State and UTSA is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Park West Athletics Complex in San Antonio, Texas.