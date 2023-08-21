Latest Stories
Texas State midfielder junior Madi Goss (5) dribbles the ball past the opponent in the game against the Central Arkansas defense at Bobcat Soccer Complex Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Texas State dominates Central Arkansas to begin season 2-0
August 21, 2023
The wetland boardwalk spans across Spring Lake, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Meadows Center.
San Marcos enters stage 4 drought restrictions
August 21, 2023
Present and future of university discussed at State of Texas State speech
Present and future of university discussed at State of Texas State speech
August 20, 2023
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Football gears up to "Take Back Texas" in upcoming season
August 20, 2023
Texas State sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (2) regroups for the next offensive play during a game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at McLane Stadium. The Bobcats lost 42-7.
Hawkins named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist
August 19, 2023
Texas State defender junior Anna Dutch (14) runs the ball down the field Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer opens season with win
August 19, 2023

San Marcos enters stage 4 drought restrictions

Blake Leschber, News Editor
August 21, 2023
The+wetland+boardwalk+spans+across+Spring+Lake%2C+Friday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2021%2C+at+the+Meadows+Center.
Star File Photo
The wetland boardwalk spans across Spring Lake, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Meadows Center.

The City of San Marcos will enter stage 4 drought restrictions beginning at noon August 27. 

Stage 4 starts when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level reaches below 630 feet above mean sea level. As of August 21, the level was at 626.6 feet.

San Marcos has been under drought restrictions since March 13, 2022 and declared stage 3 drought restrictions on June 26, 2023. This is the first time the city is entering stage 4 since 2014. 

Under the new restrictions, soaker hoses and drip irrigation are only allowed one day per week before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m., depending on address. Hand watering is allowed any day at these same times. 

Sprinkler use is now limited to one day every other week determined by address. Hose-end sprinklers are allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Automatic irrigation systems are allowed beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 4 a.m.

Water waste activities including washing impervious surfaces, using decorative water features and filling swimming pools are prohibited. At-home car washing and foundation watering is only allowed one day a week. 

For more information, visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/3704/Conservation-Drought.
