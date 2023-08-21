San Marcos enters stage 4 drought restrictions

The City of San Marcos will enter stage 4 drought restrictions beginning at noon August 27.

Stage 4 starts when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level reaches below 630 feet above mean sea level. As of August 21, the level was at 626.6 feet.

San Marcos has been under drought restrictions since March 13, 2022 and declared stage 3 drought restrictions on June 26, 2023. This is the first time the city is entering stage 4 since 2014.

Under the new restrictions, soaker hoses and drip irrigation are only allowed one day per week before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m., depending on address. Hand watering is allowed any day at these same times.

Sprinkler use is now limited to one day every other week determined by address. Hose-end sprinklers are allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Automatic irrigation systems are allowed beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 4 a.m.

Water waste activities including washing impervious surfaces, using decorative water features and filling swimming pools are prohibited. At-home car washing and foundation watering is only allowed one day a week.

For more information, visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/3704/Conservation-Drought.