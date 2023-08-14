O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist

Texas State senior punter Seamus O’Kelly was selected to the preseason watchlist for the Ray Guy Award by the Augusta Sports Council.

The annual award is given to the top-rated statistically punter in the NCAA. The Australia native was one of 50 punters from Division I programs to be put on the watchlist.

O’Kelly enters his fifth and final season with the Bobcats as the program record holder for most punts with 256 and total yards on punts with 10,107. O’Kelly’s 256 punts are the most by any current Division I punter.

During the 2022-2023 season, O’Kelly was selected to the Ray Guy Award watchlist after putting together an impressive season averaging 40.5 yards on 73 total punts. O’Kelly also had eight punts that went over 50 yards and 13 punts that went inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line.

According to College Football PFF, O’Kelly was also third in the NCAA in fair catches made by opposing punt returners with 35 and only gave up an average return rate of 18.9 percent which was good for 33 lowest in the nation.

Despite O’Kelly’s stellar season that year, the award went to Rutgers punter Adam Korsak.

The winner of the 2023 Ray Guy Award will be announced on December 7 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show broadcasted on ESPN.