Latest Stories
93°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

The University Star

The University Star
Latest Stories
State funding to boost the Run to R1
State funding to boost the Run to R1
August 14, 2023
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus OKelly (99) prepares to punt the ball back to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.
O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist
August 14, 2023
Cake in a Bowl members posing at Purgatory Creek, May 3, 2023, in San Marcos.
Cake in a Bowl: TXST band finds paradise in pop funk music
August 13, 2023
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
July 29, 2023
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  
Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks
July 26, 2023
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
July 26, 2023

O’Kelly named to Ray Guy Award preseason watchlist

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
August 14, 2023
Texas+State+sophomore+punter+Seamus+OKelly+%2899%29+prepares+to+punt+the+ball+back+to+Coastal+Carolina%2C+Saturday%2C+Nov.+20%2C+2021%2C+at+Brooks+Stadium.
Star File Photo
Texas State sophomore punter Seamus O’Kelly (99) prepares to punt the ball back to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brooks Stadium.

Texas State senior punter Seamus O’Kelly was selected to the preseason watchlist for the Ray Guy Award by the Augusta Sports Council.

The annual award is given to the top-rated statistically punter in the NCAA. The Australia native was one of 50 punters from Division I programs to be put on the watchlist.

O’Kelly enters his fifth and final season with the Bobcats as the program record holder for most punts with 256 and total yards on punts with 10,107. O’Kelly’s 256 punts are the most by any current Division I punter.

During the 2022-2023 season, O’Kelly was selected to the Ray Guy Award watchlist after putting together an impressive season averaging 40.5 yards on 73 total punts. O’Kelly also had eight punts that went over 50 yards and 13 punts that went inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line.

According to College Football PFF, O’Kelly was also third in the NCAA in fair catches made by opposing punt returners with 35 and only gave up an average return rate of 18.9 percent which was good for 33 lowest in the nation.

Despite O’Kelly’s stellar season that year, the award went to Rutgers punter Adam Korsak.

The winner of the 2023 Ray Guy Award will be announced on December 7 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show broadcasted on ESPN.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
State funding to boost the Run to R1
State funding to boost the Run to R1
Cake in a Bowl members posing at Purgatory Creek, May 3, 2023, in San Marcos.
Cake in a Bowl: TXST band finds paradise in pop funk music
San Martians walk past Rheas Ice Cream, Saturday, July 8, 2023 in San Marcos.
SMTX business tips to beat heat
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  
Levi Bell signed by Seattle Seahawks
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against The University of Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
MLB draft pick Ethan Farris commits to Texas State
Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Former Bobcats finding success in MLB Minor Leagues
More in Sports
Texas State junior guard Brandon Davis receives instruction from assistant coach Donte Mathis, during the first public mens basketball practice, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball adds Jay Smith to staff
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football loses pair of running backs for 2023-2024 season
Texas State freshman long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023. 
Trio of All-Americans reflect on NCAA Outdoor Championships
Junior JJ Smith (25) waits at first base and watches the pitch, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
JJ Smith: An example-setter through quiet confidence
Texas State sophomore pitcher Levi Wells (25) pitches to a Cardinal batter during game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional against Stanford, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.
Levi Wells selected by Baltimore Orioles in fourth round of MLB Draft
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball set to play in 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *