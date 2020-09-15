Student Government votes in support of union petition

Student Body President Catching Valentinis-Dee (left) and Vice President Andrew Florence (right) answer questions from audience members during the Student Government Presidential Debate, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Texas State’s Student Government voted Sept. 14 in support of a Texas State Employees Union petition and received an address from the university president at its regular meeting.

In a 19-9 vote, student senators approved a resolution to support a petition created by the Texas State Employees Union addressed to the Texas State University System Board of Regents. The petition calls for the university administration to move classes with more than 10 people to remote learning, end furloughs and layoffs for the duration of the pandemic and issue hazard pay to all essential university employees.

In her annual address at the meeting, University President Denise Trauth praised Student Government’s recent work and emphasized its importance during the COVID-19 pandemic and with an upcoming election. She also reminded its members to be mindful of their own mental health and practice self-care.

“Student Government has been an essential part of the Texas State community going back 100 years. You are the voice of the student body and Student Government represents all of the almost 38,000 students at this university. It is a great responsibility, and I know it is one that you take very seriously. I want you to know that I believe your service makes Texas State University a better place,” Trauth said.

Student Body Vice President Andrew Florence reported over 70 people had expressed interest in the University Police Department liaison program scheduled to go live Sept. 15.

“I really think that this program will bring students and the police department together,” Florence said. “I think it will really help the Texas State community grow in a really positive way.”

Student Government also held nominations for senate leader. Senators Cody DeSalvo and Quintin Lorenz were both nominated for the position.

Student Government holds meetings every Monday at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The Zoom link as well as agendas and other information can be found on the Student Government website.

