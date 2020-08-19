Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities

The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Aug. 19, a San Marcos woman in her 90s and a Kyle man in his 70s, both hospitalized at the time of death. The total number of fatalities in the county is 43.

The county also reports 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,210, active cases in the county to 2,518 and recoveries to 2,649.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,110. Kyle and Buda have 885 and 362 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,221 with 34 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 131 and total current hospitalizations is 18 after three individuals were hospitalized.

According to a press release, information about new testing sites, including several permanently-operated by the county and its partners at Premiere ER and CommuniCare, as well as additional mobile testing by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will be coming soon.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 139 times, 139 visits today