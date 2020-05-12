San Marcos Police Department searches for information on armed man

The San Marcos Police Department released an alert searching for information about a man armed with a pistol going door-to-door at the Village on Telluride.

Witnesses described the suspect as an approximately 5’10 African American male with a shaved head, black shirt, khaki pants and a black bandanna over his face. According to a SMPD alert, reports state the man was entering departments and demanding cash or other goods.

The University Star will update this story as it develops.

