San Marcos Police Department searches for information on armed man
May 12, 2020
The San Marcos Police Department released an alert searching for information about a man armed with a pistol going door-to-door at the Village on Telluride.
Witnesses described the suspect as an approximately 5’10 African American male with a shaved head, black shirt, khaki pants and a black bandanna over his face. According to a SMPD alert, reports state the man was entering departments and demanding cash or other goods.
The University Star will update this story as it develops.
