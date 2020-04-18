Hays County reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported four new lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of 4:15 p.m., April 18, bringing the county’s total to 125, 70 active.

54 of those affected by COVID-19 recovered and are out of quarantine, a one-person increase from April 17. The county also reported 21 people received negative test results, bringing the total to 701.

Case numbers show women impacted by COVID-19 more than men, with 79 cases compared to 46. The county witnessed its first death from the virus April 13, a Buda woman in her 80s.

33 cases are people in their 50s, more than any other age range. Kyle and San Marcos report the highest numbers of active cases, with 30 and 20, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

