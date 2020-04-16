IH-35 racing leads to major collision, passenger in critical condition

San Marcos Police was dispatched 4:26 p.m. April 14 in response to a major traffic collision on the west access of Interstate Highway 35 at the Posey Road Exit (Exit 199).

The collision involved a single vehicle that rolled and ejected the passenger. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a blue 2014 Nissan 370Z racing a red Camaro going southbound on IH-35 at high rates of speed.

The Nissan struck a dirt pile while crossing the access road past the Posey Road exit off IH-35. The vehicle was launched 100 feet before rolling until the Posey Road cutoff at the Access Road. The passenger was ejected 70 feet past where the Nissan came to rest.

“Preliminary roadway evidence puts the Nissan at 81 MPH just prior to launching over the dirt piles,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett in a press release. “Witnesses put the vehicle at over 100 mph on IH-35.”

The Nissan driver was identified as Joel Lamont Torres, 21, of San Antonio and the passenger was identified as Jerrinque Lamiya Wilson, 20, of San Antonio. Torres was wearing a seatbelt, Wilson was not.

Wilson suffered major injuries and was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle by Hays County EMS and remains in critical condition. Torres was also transported to the same location but only suffered superficial injuries.

San Marcos Police arrested Torres after he was released from the hospital for racing on highway involving serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. He made a $15,000 bond and is out on bail. The Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.

