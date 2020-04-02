Bobcat Shuttle schedules set to change

Texas State Transportation Services announced adjustments to the Bobcat Shuttle service schedule beginning Monday, April 6.

The new Bobcat Shuttle schedule is Monday through Friday 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. with an approximate frequency of 20 minutes. According to an email sent from Transportation Services, there will not be any evening or night service, and shuttles will not run on Saturdays.

The Bobcat Shuttles and public transportation are considered essential functions of the state government and will continue to stay open with essential staff. According to the email, day-to-day ridership and schedule are continuing to be monitored weekly and may be modified accordingly.

The email from Transportation Services Director Steven Herrera states: “Bobcat Shuttle riders must comply with social distancing and other practices the university has implemented to make riding the bus as safe as possible.”

For more information about Bobcat Shuttles, call Customer Service at 512-245-5555 or email [email protected] You can also monitor the Transportation Services website for more Hays County information.

