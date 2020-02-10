Tenured professor may be terminated pending Board of Regent’s decision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

David Wiley may be terminated and have his tenure revoked following a second Faculty Hearing Tribunal’s findings of sexual misconduct.

The Texas State System Board of Regents will meet Thursday, Feb. 14, and vote on whether or not to revoke tenure and terminate Wiley, a tenured professor in the College of Education’s Department of Health & Human Performance. The decision comes from the TSUS Board of Regents Rules and Regulations Committee’s recommendation and a Faculty Hearing Tribunal’s “adverse findings of sexual misconduct,” according to the Quarterly Board of Regent’s meeting book on page 455.

According to the meeting book, the Rules and Regulations Committee of the Texas State University System Board of Regents met over phone at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020; to review the record on appeal of Wiley’s tenure revocation, deliberate as a committee, and prepare its recommendations, and the reasons therefore, for the Board’s consideration. The following are the committee’s recommendations:

1. Approve the Texas State University president’s May 2, 2019 affirmation of a faculty Hearing Tribunal’s adverse findings of sexual misconduct and recommended termination of Dr. David Wiley.

2. Approve the Texas State University president’s Oct. 2, 2019 decision to revoke the tenure and terminate the employment of Dr. David Wiley following a second Faculty Hearing Tribunal’s findings of sexual misconduct and recommendation to revoke his tenure and terminate his employment.

According to the Board of Regent’s meeting book recommendations, the committee reviewed the record of the Title IX Proceedings, the record of Tenure Revocation Proceedings, and the letter briefs and the attached documentation submitted to the Board of Regents by Wiley through his legal counsel. The committee noted in their recommendations however, that they did not find any defects in procedures or substance that require reversal of the president’s decisions.

According to his Facebook and LinkedIn status, Wiley has been employed at Texas State since August 1988. Wiley was elected president of the American School Health Association in 2005, holds a Ph.D. and has authored and co-authored numerous academic articles.

Texas State is unable to comment on Wiley until after the TSUS Board of Regents has voted on the matter.

