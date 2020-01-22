City Council moves to rezone certain areas in San Marcos
January 22, 2020
The San Marcos City Council met for their biweekly regular meeting to discuss city rezoning and restructuring plans, approving various ordinances to receive additional discussion in future meetings.
The council reintroduced a discussion surrounding a newly amended Ordinance 2020-03, a rezoning of 4.96 acres located at the western corner of South Old Bastrop Highway and Rattler Road as “Character district 5.” The council voted to amend this ordinance to potentially be changed to “Character district 4” on a second reading during their next regular meeting Feb 4.
Additionally, a request to annex 56.9 acres of land located west of the intersection of Old Ranch Road 12 and Wonder World Drive was considered. A public hearing discussing this potential annexation was scheduled for Feb 4 with the proposed owner.
Finally, councilmember Maxfield Baker proposed a change to the City of San Marcos’s discrimination policy by including consideration of gender identity. Potential action will be further discussed at an unspecified date.
San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the City of San Marcos website.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.