City Council moves to rezone certain areas in San Marcos

Councilmembers review presentations from land ordinance offers on Jan 21, to be acted upon in future meetings.

The San Marcos City Council met for their biweekly regular meeting to discuss city rezoning and restructuring plans, approving various ordinances to receive additional discussion in future meetings.

The council reintroduced a discussion surrounding a newly amended Ordinance 2020-03, a rezoning of 4.96 acres located at the western corner of South Old Bastrop Highway and Rattler Road as “Character district 5.” The council voted to amend this ordinance to potentially be changed to “Character district 4” on a second reading during their next regular meeting Feb 4.

Additionally, a request to annex 56.9 acres of land located west of the intersection of Old Ranch Road 12 and Wonder World Drive was considered. A public hearing discussing this potential annexation was scheduled for Feb 4 with the proposed owner.

Finally, councilmember Maxfield Baker proposed a change to the City of San Marcos’s discrimination policy by including consideration of gender identity. Potential action will be further discussed at an unspecified date.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the City of San Marcos website.

