Bobcats close the fall season on high note at States Up Slam

In their final tournament of the fall season, Texas State tennis totaled 23 victories across singles and doubles matches during the States Up Slam from Saturday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 2 in San Marcos, Texas.

The weekend included competitions from UT-Arlington, UTSA, Sam Houston State and St. Mary’s University. All five teams competed in seven flights of singles matches and three flights of doubles.

“I think overall, everybody is showing improvements either in-game or in the way they compete,” Texas State head coach Kendall Brooks said. “So, I think it’s definitely a positive ending heading into the offseason and into the spring.”

Doubles:

The Bobcats competed with five doubles pairs and finished the weekend with eight victories, the most among all five teams.

In flight one, Ireland Simme and Olivia Collins competed in three matches, totaling a 1-2 record. Simme and Collins won their first match against UTSA (6-4), later falling against UT Arlington (3-6) and Sam Houston State (4-6).

Charlotte Roesch and Chantajah Mills represented Texas State in flight two of doubles with a 2-1 record. The duo started strong with a victory over Sam Houston State (6-2); however, they fell in match two against St. Mary’s (4-6).

Roesch and Mills finished their weekend with some friendly competition, defeating their own teammate Zoe Du Pasquier Jensen 6-1, who paired with UT-Arlington’s Sofia Selle due to a player injury for the Mavericks.

In flight three, Emily Niers and Stoney Cooks went a perfect 3-0 against St. Mary’s (6-3), UT-Arlington (6-2) and Sam Houston State (6-2).

Tadiwa Mauchi and Jensen also competed in flight three, where they won their only match 6-2 against UT-Arlington.

The final pair that competed in flight three was the newcomer duo Anastasia Radovanovic and Julia Richardet, who went 1-1 by winning their first match against UTSA (7-5) and losing their second match against St. Mary’s (1-6).

Singles:

Nine Bobcats entered into seven singles flights for a total of 15 victories.

Roesch competed in flight one with a 2-1 record. She started with a victory over UT-Arlington’s Diana Kaibara (7-5, 1-1, retire). In match two, she fell against Alessia Karol Terlizzi from St. Mary’s in two sets (6-3, 6-2) before finishing strong with a win against Anamaria Kurtsikashvili from Sam Houston State (7-6 (1), 6-1).

Cooks competed in flight two for a record of 2-1. Her first opponent, Christina Jevicky of Sam Houston State, defeated Cooks (1-6, 6-2, [10-7]). Cooks bounced back for her final matches, defeating Selina Wu from St. Mary’s (6-1, 6-4) and finally Giuliana Giardina of UTSA (2-6, 7-5, [10-7]).

Simme competed in flight three, finishing 2-1. She came out strong, winning her first match against Sofia Selle of UT-Arlington (6-2, 6-2) before continuing into her second win over UTSA’s Celine Absawi (6-2, 6-4). In a close competition, Simme fell short against St. Mary’s Suryanshi Suryanshi, (0-6, 7-6 (9-7), [10-6]).

Niers represented Texas State in flight four with a 1-2 record. Lala Tarazona Peyro from UTSA won in the first match (6-2, 6-2). Niers bounced back in her second match, defeating UT-Arlington opponent Flora Farkaslaki (4-6, 6-2, [10-5]).

In flight five, Radovanovic went undefeated with a 3-0 record by defeating Adithi Venkatakrishan of Sam Houston State (4-6, 6-3, [10-8]), Vanja Cado of UT-Arlington (6-2, 6-1) and Janel Ospanova of St. Mary’s (6-1, 6-1).

Mills competed in flight six and lost both matches. First, Ayra Salim from UTSA defeated Mills (4-6, 7-5, [10-7]), then Tasnime Ahamout from UT-Arlington (6-1, 6-4). On day two, Mills competed in an additional singles match and prevailed over Aaliyah Hohmann of Sam Houston State (6-1, 6-2).

Collins won both of her matches in flight seven, first battling Hohmann to win (6-4, 4-6, [10-1]) and then Isabella Garza from Sam Houston State (6-2, 6-3).

Richardet fell short in both matches during flight seven, where Garza bounced back against the Bobcats to win (6-2, 0-6, [10-6]) and in the second match, Hohmann defeated Richardet (6-4, 6-2).

Texas State will return in the spring for its first pre-conference matchup against Wichita State on Jan. 17 in Norman, Oklahoma.