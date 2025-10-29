Bobcats get pushed around by JMU, lose fourth straight

Texas State football (3-5, 0-4 SBC) let another game get away against the James Madison Dukes (7-1, 5-0 SBC) as they dropped their fourth game in a row by a score of 52-20 Tuesday night at UFCU Stadium.

The conference-leading Dukes came out hot, scoring 14 points in the first quarter of the game. James Madison redshirt junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III connected with junior running back Wayne Knight for a 57-yard chunk play to put the Dukes up ahead 14-0.

Barnett would go on to finish the game with 264 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, as well as 98 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Bobcats’ first touchdown came during the second quarter and was set up by redshirt senior cornerback Jaden Rios’ interception. Rios’ pick paved the way for a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to redshirt senior wide receiver Mavin Anderson to get the Bobcats on the scoreboard at 14-7.

JMU scored two more times in the second quarter, putting the Bobcats behind 28-10 nearing halftime. But, despite being outplayed for much of the half, Texas State ended the second quarter with a flurry on offense.

A three-yard scamper from Jackson to the endzone cut into the deficit with just under two minutes remaining and a field goal as the half expired sent the Bobcats into the locker room down 28-20.

At the beginning of the second half, the Bobcats were only down eight points as they pushed to keep up, but the Dukes continued to score at will, netting two touchdowns within the first five minutes of the third quarter. James Madison redshirt junior cornerback Justin Eaglin and redshirt senior defensive end Xavier Holmes both managed to intercept Brad Jackson, helping the Dukes further the gap on the scoreboard.

As the game went on to the fourth quarter, the contest was no longer competitive as the Dukes shut the Bobcats out in the second half.

Texas State, now sitting at 3-5, finds itself in real danger of missing a bowl game. The Bobcats can only afford to drop one more game if they are going to be able to hit the six-win mark needed to qualify for bowl season.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish strong”, Kinne said, “We still have an opportunity to go out the right way for the seniors.”

The Bobcats hit the road again as they head to Louisiana and attempt to take down the Ragin’ Cajuns at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Cajun Field. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.