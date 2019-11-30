(Video) Star Rundown: Happy Holidays, Nov. 27, 2019
November 30, 2019
On this week’s #StarRundown, there’s no cue-ing of the intro. There’s no peek into the top stories of the week. It’s just Jaden Edison with Claire Partain wishing you a happy holiday season and telling you all that The Star is thankful for!
Video by Jaden Edison.
