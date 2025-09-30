Ben Loveard leads the Bobcats at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational

Texas State Men’s Golf traveled to Erie, Colorado, to participate in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational from Sep. 29-30 at Colorado National Golf Club.

The Bobcats finished 9th out of 19 teams at a 12-under 852 (279-287-286) with a standout performance from Senior Ben Loveard, leading the team shooting 6-under 210 (71-70-69), which landed him a tie for 21st Place.

Arkansas State won the event at 42-under with event host Colorado coming in second with a score of 41-under.

Second in scoring on the team was junior Bryce Womack, playing the two-day tournament under par all three rounds, finishing at a 4-under 212 (70-71-71), which helped him land a tie for 35th place.

Sophomore Jaxson Donaldson opened the First round with an impressive team low of 66 and led the team in birdies with 13, which would help propel him to finish 3-under 213 (66-74-73) and a tie for 42nd place.

Rounding out the lineup, Senior Brannan Cox finished at 3-over 219 (74-72-73), tying for 67th place, and Senior Sakke Siltala finished at 14-over (72-78-80), tying for 94th place.

The Bobcats will return to tournament play, traveling to Monterey Bay, California, from October 20-22 to compete at the L&G Collegiate Championship hosted by Saint Mary’s at the Bayonet Golf Club.