Women’s basketball cruises through home opener with first win

Jaeda Reed prepares to shoot as she gets past a Texas Lutheran defender on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

In the first regular season game played on Bobcat turf this season, the Texas State women’s basketball team handily defeated Texas Lutheran 72-31 on Tuesday night.

The win gives the Bobcats a 1-0 record to kick off the season.

Texas State’s pesky defense caused the Bulldogs to commit 32 turnovers throughout the game, giving the ‘Cats opportunity to convert 42 points in their favor.

When the team wasn’t scoring off turnovers however, they looked to score in the paint, landing 46 of their 72 total points.

Prior to Tuesday’s home opener, head coach Zenerae Antoine said that the team would look to score on the low block more frequently this season.

“I think we saw a lot of confidence in their ability to score inside,” Antoine said. “Brooke, Kennedy, and Baylee can really stretch the floor with their ability to shoot. I think when you have that combination [and] people start doubling, we’re going to be able to get some really good open looks and opportunities.”

Their low post offense was showcased by a breakout game from sophomore center Jaeda Reed, who scored a game-high 18 points in 22 minutes of play.

Reed said her success is due to support from teammates and her confidence out on the court.

“My confidence was there,” Reed said. “Talking to my teammates and multiple coaches throughout the week (and) them just telling me ‘just go out there and do it’ just helped my confidence so much.”

Despite the breakout game from Reed, she said she can contribute more to this young team.

“I know for sure I can give more,” Reed said. “That’s what I’m striving for, to get in better basketball shape and be able to stay in even longer and contribute more to the team throughout the season.”

The Bobcats will travel north for their first away game to face Oral Roberts on Friday.

