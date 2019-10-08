Cross country competes in annual Chili Pepper Festival
October 8, 2019
The Texas State men and women’s cross country teams traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas over the weekend to compete in the 31stannual Chili Pepper Festival over the weekend. Out of 593 collegiate participants, the women placed 18thand the men finished in 20th.
Both the men and women had three runners finish in the top 100. The women competed against 27 teams, averaging a time of 18:46.26 with 501 points in the 5k race. The men averaged 25:48.84 in the 8k with 565 points with a field of 32 teams.
Junior Tina Sierra led the pack, finishing 73rdwith a time of 18:18.4. Junior Sydney Cole finished with a time 18:23.9 to place in 81stwhile freshman Riley McGarth was close behind in 84thwith a final time of 18:28.3. Completing the scorers for the ‘Cats were senior Abby Steinhauser in 101stwith a final time of 18:41.3 and senior Sarah Godfrey crossing the finish with a time of 19:59.4 in 162nd.
Junior Justin Botello led the men for the second meet in a row with a 25:09.5 time to come in at 57th. Senior Johen Deleon finished in 63rdwith a time of 25:14.1, junior Cade Michael jumped 56 spots from his one-mile mark to place 98thwith a time of 25:38.5, sophomore Chase Bracher placed 169thwith a 26:28.0 time and junior Owen McGlothlin finished in 179thwith a 26:34.2 time to finish out the Bobcats’ top five.
The ‘Cats will compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas on Oct. 19 for the Bobcats’ final meet before heading to Hampton, Georgia for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championships.
