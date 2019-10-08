CM Allen to open in mid-December

The City of San Marcos announced the CM Allen roadway is slated to open for traffic again in mid-December.

The City of San Marcos Engineering and Capital Improvements Department is updating the scheduled roadway reopening for the CM Allen Parkway Project to mid-December.

According to a city press release, the completion of the roadway project on CM Allen Parkway between Hopkins Street and University Drive was extended past the previously estimated October opening due to new additions to the project as well as challenges with foundation moisture related to early Summer rain events.

Director of Engineering and Capital Improvements Laurie Moyer said the project of the 30-year-old roadway was complicated and the construction process itself was met with challenges throughout the project.

“Construction on this deteriorating, 30-year-old roadway has been a complicated process but our crews have adapted and met each challenge safely,” Moyer said. “Over the next month, we will be working hard to put some critical final touches on the green infrastructure features, concrete curbing and driveways, median work, and sidewalks.”

According to a city press release, the new crosswalk at the corner of CM Allen & Hopkins St. is open now to pedestrians, and city officials expect the entire project to be substantially complete in November for the start of the Sights and Sounds of Christmas event. Reportedly, pedestrians will have access to CM Allen during the holiday event and the roadway will remain closed to vehicular traffic until afterwards.

For additional information, please contact the Engineering and Capital Improvements Department at 512.393.8130 or [email protected]. Visit the CM Allen Parkway Reconstruction Project page for project updates.

Viewed 16 times, 16 visits today