Soccer breaks losing streak with draw in Little Rock rematch
September 28, 2019
In their first rematch since the fateful Sun Belt Championship Tournament heartbreaker last season, Texas State and Little Rock were both scoreless in a double-overtime 0-0 draw at Little Rock on Friday night.
The draw brings the ‘Cats record to 0-1-1 in conference play and 4-4-2 overall.
The draw ends a three-game losing streak for the Bobcats, who were projected to win the conference but have hit a rut since conference play began.
The Bobcats had plenty of opportunities to score, making 12 shots with five on goal to Little Rock’s four shots with a sole shot on goal. Senior forward Kaylee Davis and junior midfielder Mackenzie Smith led the team offensively with three shots each.
Both teams struggled with fouls. Throughout the game, Texas State accumulated 10 fouls to Little Rock’s nine.
The match marked the third consecutive draw between the two teams, and both advance without a win in conference play.
The ‘Cats will stay in the Natural State over the weekend as they look to get back on track with a conference win at Arkansas State on Sunday.
