Alex Peacock goes Greek

The 6’7″ forward takes his talent to Cyprus Greece to play pro-ball

In many people’s minds, the peacock tatted, high-energy personality from Bloomington, Illinois was the most interesting player to put on the maroon and gold.

When Alex Peacock signed his first professional contract earlier this month with the APOEL Basketball Club in Nicosia, Cyprus Bobcat fans all over the country showed their excitement on Twitter.

When Peacock joined the Bobcats two seasons ago, he said he was coming out of a very good career at Iowa Western Community College, a place that Peacock credits for some of his success.

“Coming from (junior college) I feel gave me the edge I needed to get to where I am,” Peacock said. “Whenever anyone asks me how is JUCO, I tell them it was the best-worst experience of my life. Because it is a grind, it’s a struggle, but it’s the purest form of college basketball. It’s simply about basketball and school.”

That led Peacock to San Marcos and into head coach Danny Kaspar’s system which asks players to put aside ego and personal stats to fit into the system.

Peacock said Kaspar’s system helped the Bobcats win and get postseason bids two of the past three seasons. Now, Peacock says he will have to change is style again to fit a new team and culture.

“I’m going to be more of an outright guard overseas. I’m going to be more of a two/three kind of guy,” Peacock said. “Moving from that fourth spot, setting screens, getting people open and finding some looks, now it’s about getting my shot. Basically, it’s me being that guy. I got to get back in the gym and work on getting off-ball screens, stuff that I didn’t do (at Texas State) that I’ll have to do at this next level.”

Looking back at his college days, Peacock said he has plenty of stories from practices with the team, the stuff of lore for those who follow the team.

“So, it’s basically starters (Maroon) against the second five (White),” Peacock said. “There was one time we were at home and we had just got off a road trip and we were tired. White Team is kicking out butts, they were getting on us pretty good. So, coach (Kaspar) stops the practice and starts screaming. And we’re like ‘Alright.’ I think the score was 8-0 at that point, the white didn’t score again during that drill. It was 32-8 after that.

Peacock said he is excited to join his new team and start the next chapter of his career post-Texas State.

“It’s kind of a starter league. Me being a rookie with the numbers that I had, it’s a pretty good league. It’s right on the beach. It’s pretty nice actually. The team and the coaches, they’re pretty good people. I feel like they have my best intentions at heart.”

(Viewed 12 times, 13 visits today)