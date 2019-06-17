Water line breakage results in boil water notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Maxwell Supply Corporation, 216 Main Street Maxwell, Tx., 512-357-6253, to boil their water prior to consumption in the San Marcos area, according to a press release by Maxwell Water Supply.

Issued June 15, the press release called for residents in Saddlebrook (Sun Communities); North Point Subdivision; Harris Hill Road; Blanco River Walk and Post Road area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

“Due to line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Maxwell Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID 0280003 public water system to notify all customers,” the press release stated. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.”

Public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The press release stated that water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The University Star will continue to update this story as water quality levels are being monitored.