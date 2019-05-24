Former teacher at San Marcos High School wanted for sexual assault
May 24, 2019
Filed under Breaking, News, San Marcos
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Two arrest warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student have been issued out for a former teacher at San Marcos High School.
David Ross Guerrero, former English teacher and assistant coach for girls’ soccer, is being accused of having engaged in sexual intercourse with a female student on six different occasions.
On Nov 28, 2018, the female victim reported a sexual assault that happened in 2008. At the time, the victim was a student at San Marcos High School and had been involved in a sexual relationship with Guerrero.
The relationship occurred between June and July 2018 while Guerrero was still a teacher and coach. Guerrero reportedly left San Marcos High School in 2013 and is now residing in Colorado.
SMPD believes that there may be other victims of Guerrero who attended San Marcos High School between 2007-2013. Officers are urging anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact SMPD Detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132 or [email protected].
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.