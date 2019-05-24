Former teacher at San Marcos High School wanted for sexual assault

David Ross Guerrero is wanted for sexually assaulting a child and having an improper relationship with a student.

Two arrest warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student have been issued out for a former teacher at San Marcos High School.

David Ross Guerrero, former English teacher and assistant coach for girls’ soccer, is being accused of having engaged in sexual intercourse with a female student on six different occasions.

On Nov 28, 2018, the female victim reported a sexual assault that happened in 2008. At the time, the victim was a student at San Marcos High School and had been involved in a sexual relationship with Guerrero.

The relationship occurred between June and July 2018 while Guerrero was still a teacher and coach. Guerrero reportedly left San Marcos High School in 2013 and is now residing in Colorado.

SMPD believes that there may be other victims of Guerrero who attended San Marcos High School between 2007-2013. Officers are urging anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact SMPD Detective Robert Elrod at 512-753-2132 or [email protected].