Siltala earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors for second time this year

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 1, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.

Sakke Siltala was named Sun Belt Golfer of the Week following his fourth-place finish at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational earlier this week, marking the second time the junior received the Golfer of the Week accolade this year.

At the Lake Las Vegas Invitational, Siltala finished 8-under 208 (70-70-68), carding 18 birdies throughout the tournament.

So far this season, Siltala has shot six rounds in the 60s, carded a total of 61 birdies, and has maintained a season stroke average of 70. Siltala has finished in the top five in three tournaments and has led the Bobcats in four of the five tournaments this season.

Next, Siltala and the Texas State men’s golf squad will compete in the Louisiana Classics from March 10-11.

