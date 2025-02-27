Texas State men’s golf finishes eighth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

Junior Sakke Siltala finished fourth amongst all players as the Bobcats finished eighth in the Lake Las Vegas Invitational from Feb. 24-26 at the Reflection Bay Golf Course in Henderson, Nevada.

Sitalta led the Bobcats, shooting 8-under-208 (70-70-68), with his best round in the third, where he shot 4-under-68.

Second for the Bobcats was senior Jack Burke, shooting 1-under-215 (70-72-73), where he finished tied for 23. Burke had his best round in the first, shooting 2-under-70

Coming in third for the Bobcats was freshman Joel Talusen, who shot 6-over-222 (75-73-74) and did not break even all tournament.

Freshman Jaxon Donaldson did make a jump from the first round, where he shot 5-over-77, to the second round, where he fired 1-under-71, carding an eagle on the 10th hole. Donaldson ultimately finished tied for 56, shooting 8-over-224 (77-71-76). Tied with him was junior Ben Loveard, who shot 8-over-224 (77-74-73), not breaking even as well.

Junior Enzo Dakiche was the third Bobcat to tie at 56, shooting 8-over-224 (75-72-77) and having his best performance in the front nine of the first round where he fired 2-under-34.

The Bobcats were tied for fourth in Par 5’s averaging 4.67 but showed some struggles ranked 5th in Bogeys with 59.

Finished 8th on the leaderboard just behind TCU who shot 1-under, the Bobcats snuffed 2-over-866 (292-286-288) having their overall best round in the second where they shot 2 under.

Long Beach State came in first place with a staggering 34-under-830 (277-274-279) in which the closest team to them was Northern Illinois who shot 9 under.

Next, the Bobcats will compete in the Louisiana Classics from March 10-11 at the Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, Louisiana.