63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State men’s golf finishes eighth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
February 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.

Junior Sakke Siltala finished fourth amongst all players as the Bobcats finished eighth in the Lake Las Vegas Invitational from Feb. 24-26 at the Reflection Bay Golf Course in Henderson, Nevada.

Sitalta led the Bobcats, shooting 8-under-208 (70-70-68), with his best round in the third, where he shot 4-under-68.

Second for the Bobcats was senior Jack Burke, shooting 1-under-215 (70-72-73), where he finished tied for 23. Burke had his best round in the first, shooting 2-under-70

Coming in third for the Bobcats was freshman Joel Talusen, who shot 6-over-222 (75-73-74) and did not break even all tournament.

Freshman Jaxon Donaldson did make a jump from the first round, where he shot 5-over-77, to the second round, where he fired 1-under-71, carding an eagle on the 10th hole. Donaldson ultimately finished tied for 56, shooting 8-over-224 (77-71-76). Tied with him was junior Ben Loveard, who shot 8-over-224 (77-74-73), not breaking even as well.

Junior Enzo Dakiche was the third Bobcat to tie at 56, shooting 8-over-224 (75-72-77) and having his best performance in the front nine of the first round where he fired 2-under-34.

The Bobcats were tied for fourth in Par 5’s averaging 4.67 but showed some struggles ranked 5th in Bogeys with 59.

Finished 8th on the leaderboard just behind TCU who shot 1-under, the Bobcats snuffed 2-over-866 (292-286-288) having their overall best round in the second where they shot 2 under.

Long Beach State came in first place with a staggering 34-under-830 (277-274-279) in which the closest team to them was Northern Illinois who shot 9 under.

Next, the Bobcats will compete in the Louisiana Classics from March 10-11 at the Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, Louisiana.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats, Alex Valentin go viral after defeating #1 ranked Aggies
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Sophia Gerke
Companies eye San Marcos for potential data centers
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate
TXST graduate guard Drue Drinnon (55) looks past Troy University players for a teammate to pass the basketball to during the men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost the game 74-69.
Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home
More in golf
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis dominates in home opener ahead of conference season
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf spring season preview
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf wins first tournament of the spring season
Texas State freshman women's golfer Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos during the Jim West Challenge. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State Women's Golf set to begin spring season
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats walk into Aggieland, topple #1 team in the country
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.
Texas State men's basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball faces No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station
Donate to The University Star