Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season

Jack Burke fired three rounds in the 60s, leading to his runner-up finish at the Hal Williams Collegiate at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday and Tuesday.

Burke carded seven birdies in the first 18 holes, leading to his total of 15 birdies throughout the 54 holes, the second most among individuals. Burke placed second among 75 individuals with his 11-under 202 (65-68-69) finish, a season-low for the Bobcat.

Four Bobcats carded at least one round in the 60s.

Jaxon Donaldson was second among Texas State after firing two rounds in the 60s. Donaldson was first in par 3’s among individuals, going 3-under and averaging 2.75. Donaldson finished the tournament tied for 15 after carding 5-under 208 (69-70-69).

On day two, Sakke Siltala climbed 20 spots after firing his lowest round of the tournament, a 3-under 69. Siltala shot 1-over 214 (72-74-68) to place tied for 36.

Ben Loveard carded his best round of the tournament in the second round of 18 holes, where he fired a 2-under 69. Loveard wrapped up the tournament shooting 2-over 215 (75-69-71) to place tied for 44.

Brannan Cox carded five birdies in the first 18 holes, four of which were consecutive. Cox finished the tournament tied for 69, shooting 8-over 221 (72-74-75).

Southern Methodist University took the first-place team title after firing 25-under 827 (274-274-279). SMU’s Zachary Kingsland fired 14-under 199 (66-64-69) to take the first-place individual title.

Kent State University shot one stroke behind SMU to obtain the runner-up title after firing 24-under 828 (276-280-272). Kansas State University took the third-place title after firing 20-under 832 (275-282-275). Texas State finished in fourth after firing 16-under 836 (278-281-277).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Henderson, Nevada, to compete in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at the Reflection Bay Golf Course Feb. 24-26.