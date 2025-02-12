55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
February 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Jack Burke fired three rounds in the 60s, leading to his runner-up finish at the Hal Williams Collegiate at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday and Tuesday.

Burke carded seven birdies in the first 18 holes, leading to his total of 15 birdies throughout the 54 holes, the second most among individuals. Burke placed second among 75 individuals with his 11-under 202 (65-68-69) finish, a season-low for the Bobcat.

Four Bobcats carded at least one round in the 60s.

Jaxon Donaldson was second among Texas State after firing two rounds in the 60s. Donaldson was first in par 3’s among individuals, going 3-under and averaging 2.75. Donaldson finished the tournament tied for 15 after carding 5-under 208 (69-70-69).

On day two, Sakke Siltala climbed 20 spots after firing his lowest round of the tournament, a 3-under 69. Siltala shot 1-over 214 (72-74-68) to place tied for 36.

Ben Loveard carded his best round of the tournament in the second round of 18 holes, where he fired a 2-under 69. Loveard wrapped up the tournament shooting 2-over 215 (75-69-71) to place tied for 44.

Brannan Cox carded five birdies in the first 18 holes, four of which were consecutive. Cox finished the tournament tied for 69, shooting 8-over 221 (72-74-75).

Southern Methodist University took the first-place team title after firing 25-under 827 (274-274-279). SMU’s Zachary Kingsland fired 14-under 199 (66-64-69) to take the first-place individual title.

Kent State University shot one stroke behind SMU to obtain the runner-up title after firing 24-under 828 (276-280-272). Kansas State University took the third-place title after firing 20-under 832 (275-282-275). Texas State finished in fourth after firing 16-under 836 (278-281-277).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Henderson, Nevada, to compete in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at the Reflection Bay Golf Course Feb. 24-26.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
The Texas State baseball team stands for the national anthem before their game against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to the Ragin' Cajuns 16-5.
Texas State baseball 2025 season preview
A turtle perches on a diving bouy on Spring Lake, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, outside the Meadows Center.
City of San Marcos projects water shortage by 2047
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse kick off the Texas State football game against UTSA by riding a motorcycle onto the field, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 49-10.
Damphousses reflect on 37 years of love
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Gumbs becomes first Bobcat since 2019-20 to record 100 assists in a season
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis dominates in home opener ahead of conference season
More in golf
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf spring season preview
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf wins first tournament of the spring season
Texas State freshman women's golfer Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos during the Jim West Challenge. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State Women's Golf set to begin spring season
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Two Bobcats return to join golf coaching staff for 2024-25 season
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
Men's golf finishes tied for fourth at Kapolei Invitational to close out fall schedule
Texas State freshman Allie Justiz drives the ball at hole 18 during the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Texas State women's golf places seventh at Jim West Challenge
More in Sports
University Star logo
Super Bowl LIX predictions
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges an Arkansas State University player and looks for an opening to pass the ball during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Four Central Michigan players score 15+ in victory against TXST men's basketball
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) looks to dodge University of South Alabama players during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Foster's 19 points not enough as Bobcats fall to Western Michigan
Texas State graduate student tennis player Callie Creath rushes to hit the ball during her singles match, September 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats dominate Cardinals on their home turf
Texas State softball loses to Bradley, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats split doubleheader on final day of Texas State Tournament
Texas State junior outfielder Emilee Baker (1), gets ready for the upcoming game against the University of Arkansas alongside her teammates, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats to Arkansas lost 3-1.
Bobcat softball gets by San Diego for first win of 2025 season
Donate to The University Star