Leander local dies in SMPD custody

A Leander resident died in the custody of San Marcos police on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to a press release from the City of San Marcos.

The man has been identified as Dennis Thornton. According to the press release, earlier that evening San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received multiple 911 calls about Thornton “acting erratically” on the overpass above Posey Road in San Marcos.

Once on scene, an SMPD officer tried speaking to Thornton but received no response. He then moved toward the officer, who asked Thornton to get on the ground. The officer shocked Thornton with a Taser after he refused to comply.

The responding officer and additional officers attempted to handcuff Thornton, who resisted by holding his arm near his head, but they managed to restrain him after a few minutes with both handcuffs and a wrap restraint, the press release wrote.

Throughout the interaction, officers attempted to speak with Thornton, but he did not respond coherently to them. Suspecting he might be experiencing a medical emergency, officers transported him to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, where he received medical treatment for almost an hour, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the city’s press release, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will administer an autopsy. SMPD and Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

SMPD will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium.

This is a developing story, The University Star will provide updates as they become available.