71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Supporters of the sit-in for Palestine hold up signs and march through The Quad Monday, April 29, 2024, to call for the removal of the Israeli flag from the Multicultural Lounge in Lampasas Hall.
Community gathers for pro-Palestine sit in
April 29, 2024
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
April 29, 2024
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
April 29, 2024
TXST theater needs better promotion
TXST theater needs better promotion
April 29, 2024
Amanda Smith speaks to a crowd of protestors while standing on the stallions statue, Monday, April 29, 2024, on The Quad at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine sit-in organizers gather protestors on The Quad
April 29, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament
April 29, 2024

TXST theater needs better promotion

Adriana Villanueva, Opinions Contributor
April 29, 2024
TXST+theater+needs+better+promotion

Texas State has a renowned theater program and the university must publicize the shows and actors, just as they do with athletes and athletic events.

Students can often get in free at Texas State athletic events with their student ID. Though students pay less than the general public for theater programs, there is still an unfair difference in the advantages of attending games. The university should give students the same incentives as they do with games to give theater an equal amount of spotlight.

It seems the theater program often takes a backseat to athletic programs regarding publicity and promotion. While sports teams, like football, receive widespread coverage, student actors and plays frequently go unnoticed.

Because of promotions and incentives offered to students at sporting events, these events often have more of a turnout than anything offered by the theater department. According to statistics on the Texas State website, the total number of students who attended a basketball game during the 2023-24 season was 21,639.

Experiencing work from organizations like Cosmo Theatre Troupe, the Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre (JTLT) and Texas State plays such as the recently showcased “Urinetown” exposes students to new forms of artistic expression and can broaden their cultural horizons. In addition, research conducted at the University of Arkansas proves students who go to plays and experience live theater find that it enhances literary knowledge and greater tolerance, improving the ability to read the emotions of others.

Texas State’s bachelor’s program in theater is ranked 55 on College Factual’s list of best schools for theater majors nationwide, placing it in the top 15% of colleges and universities in the country. In addition, the program is ranked third in the state of Texas.

It is a unique experience to attend a school with such a renowned program, and the success should be recognized by students. Becoming more involved in the showcases for students, faculty and the wider public is important.

Madeline Miller, a theatre acting senior, believes attending shows can help students understand there is more to theater than just acting and tech positions.

“There’s a wide variety of types of roles within being an actor or a crew member,” Miller said.

Miller said she hopes the university will put more effort into publicly promoting the plays that are put on. She believes increased student involvement would help spread knowledge of the theater community

“I’ve seen a complete shift in the program from doing plays on Zoom to the expansion of our productions,” Miller said. “Some peers of mine have created their own plays and the program itself encourages students to work on college-level productions as well as independent work.”

Many students do not see those who work in the department or the faculty who put phenomenal effort into helping with the productions. Miller said if students get more involved in watching plays there would be wider student audiences.

The university should take steps to publicize better the theater program to raise awareness and appreciation for the performing arts on campus.

College theater productions often rely on student support by working on productions or attending plays. On the other hand, student attendance shows appreciation for the arts on campus and encourages continued funding and resources for the theater program.

-Adriana Villanueva is a communication design freshman
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
TXST students must fight drinking and driving statistic
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Spectators observe the torn down fence at River Fest while an official keeps guard, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Texas State invites entire student body to fest limited to 5,000
Tyga points to the crowd during his performance at River Fest, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Rethink River Fest featured artists in the future
TXST registration process is hectic
TXST registration process is hectic
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
More in features
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
Amanda speaks to a crowd of protestors while standing on the stallions statue, Monday, April 29, 2024, on The Quad at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine sit-in organizers gather protestors on The Quad
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford makes more history as Texas State wins rubber match against Southern Miss
Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Ford-Dement signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent
More in Opinions
Buc-ees expansion will be destructive for community
Buc-ee's expansion will be destructive for community
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star