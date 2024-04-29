TXST+theater+needs+better+promotion

Texas State has a renowned theater program and the university must publicize the shows and actors, just as they do with athletes and athletic events.

Students can often get in free at Texas State athletic events with their student ID. Though students pay less than the general public for theater programs, there is still an unfair difference in the advantages of attending games. The university should give students the same incentives as they do with games to give theater an equal amount of spotlight.

It seems the theater program often takes a backseat to athletic programs regarding publicity and promotion. While sports teams, like football, receive widespread coverage, student actors and plays frequently go unnoticed.

Because of promotions and incentives offered to students at sporting events, these events often have more of a turnout than anything offered by the theater department. According to statistics on the Texas State website, the total number of students who attended a basketball game during the 2023-24 season was 21,639.

Experiencing work from organizations like Cosmo Theatre Troupe, the Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre (JTLT) and Texas State plays such as the recently showcased “Urinetown” exposes students to new forms of artistic expression and can broaden their cultural horizons. In addition, research conducted at the University of Arkansas proves students who go to plays and experience live theater find that it enhances literary knowledge and greater tolerance, improving the ability to read the emotions of others.

Texas State’s bachelor’s program in theater is ranked 55 on College Factual’s list of best schools for theater majors nationwide, placing it in the top 15% of colleges and universities in the country. In addition, the program is ranked third in the state of Texas.

It is a unique experience to attend a school with such a renowned program, and the success should be recognized by students. Becoming more involved in the showcases for students, faculty and the wider public is important.

Madeline Miller, a theatre acting senior, believes attending shows can help students understand there is more to theater than just acting and tech positions.

“There’s a wide variety of types of roles within being an actor or a crew member,” Miller said.

Miller said she hopes the university will put more effort into publicly promoting the plays that are put on. She believes increased student involvement would help spread knowledge of the theater community

“I’ve seen a complete shift in the program from doing plays on Zoom to the expansion of our productions,” Miller said. “Some peers of mine have created their own plays and the program itself encourages students to work on college-level productions as well as independent work.”

Many students do not see those who work in the department or the faculty who put phenomenal effort into helping with the productions. Miller said if students get more involved in watching plays there would be wider student audiences.

The university should take steps to publicize better the theater program to raise awareness and appreciation for the performing arts on campus.

College theater productions often rely on student support by working on productions or attending plays. On the other hand, student attendance shows appreciation for the arts on campus and encourages continued funding and resources for the theater program.

-Adriana Villanueva is a communication design freshman