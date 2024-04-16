71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Tyga points to the crowd during his performance at River Fest, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Rethink River Fest featured artists in the future
April 16, 2024
Emergency Medical Services attend to injured students outside River Fest on April 11, 2024.
River Fest results in multiple injuries
April 15, 2024
Texas State junior pitcher Matthew Tippie (10) pitches the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep versus ULM
April 15, 2024
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unveils McCloud, new-look squad in spring game
April 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field set for historic outdoor season
April 15, 2024
TXST registration process is hectic
TXST registration process is hectic
April 15, 2024

Rethink River Fest featured artists in the future

Rhian Davis, Opinions Editor
April 16, 2024
Tyga+points+to+the+crowd+during+his+performance+at+River+Fest%2C+Thursday%2C+April+11%2C+2024%2C+at+Sewell+Park.
Nathan Moya
Tyga points to the crowd during his performance at River Fest, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Just two months after the scandal surrounding a former quarterback transfer, Texas State promoted a featured artist for River Fest who also has a problematic background.

Texas State Student Involvement hosted River Fest April 11 at Sewell Park. River Fest is a “20-year-old tradition that allows the [Texas State] community to relax, participate in activities and enjoy live music,” according to the Texas State Student Involvement website.

The headliner was Tyga, who is a notable rapper with hits such as “Taste (feat. Offset),” “Kim Kardashian” and “Rack City.” Tyga also has multiple allegations regarding violence against women.

In January, Jayden de Laura withdrew from Texas State University after The University Star uncovered he had recently settled a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2018 alleged sexual assault case. The upset around the de Laura situation on campus lasted almost a week. Students made it clear to Texas State officials that there is no place on campus for a sexual abuser.

Though it remains unclear if de Laura decided to withdraw on his own, or if university officials coached him, he left and the Texas State environment is better because of it.

Student Involvement and the Student Association for Campus Activities (SACA) planned River Fest, meaning they were responsible for booking the artists.

A mere two months, almost to the day, after de Laura’s withdrawal, Tyga was announced as the featured artist for River Fest.

Devon Crew

Texas State University once again welcomed someone with assault allegations onto campus with open arms. Though the university is not explicitly responsible for booking Tyga as a performer, Student Involvement and SACA are directly involved with the university which likely means the artists had to be approved on some level.

Tyga has many allegations connected to his name. In 2012, he was sued by three dancers for breach of contract, invasion of privacy and fraud after their breasts were exposed in one of his music videos when the dancers were promised no nudity. In 2016, the judge sided with the plaintiffs and Tyga was ordered to pay $10 million to each of the three women.

In Oct. 2021, Tyga was booked for domestic violence. Though he was not charged with a felony, he voluntarily turned himself in and his ex-girlfriend claimed she had been “emotionally, mentally and physically abused,” according to an instagram story she posted with a photo of her black eye.

Rumors about Tyga’s relationship with Kylie Jenner began when she was 17 and he was 24. The pair first met when Jenner was 14 and despite the seven year age gap, he proceeded to pursue her and they dated for over three years.

Now, students are again left wondering if Texas State truly cares about their well-being. River Fest was advertised as a time to relax, but when the headliner is someone publicly known to have abuse allegations, how is that possible?

Despite these allegations, students showed up by the thousands to see Tyga for free.

In addition to Tyga’s performance at River Fest, The Marc hosted an after-party event, which continued as planned after the chaos at Sewell Park. Texas State, along with one of the most prominent clubs in San Marcos, should not have given Tyga such a big platform in the city.

River Fest is a great tradition and after an eight-year hiatus, it deserved to make its return. However, officials needed to do more to ensure the safety of students.

It is difficult to look past the fact that Texas State almost immediately bounced back from the issue surrounding Jayden de Laura, and put students in another uncomfortable situation with an underlying tone of sexual assault and violence.

The issues surrounding Tyga’s prior behavior are readily available with one simple search online. Money and publicity do not matter nearly as much as students do, and nobody with a prominent history of assault should be welcomed onto campus.

The university must show students it cares about maintaining the anti-sexual assault culture students have fought for at Texas State. By no means should River Fest end, but Texas State and the student organizations in charge of planning the event must use more caution. This begins with truly looking into the background of who is invited to campus and reinforcing the values of integrity, compassion and respect.

-Rhian Davis is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
TXST registration process is hectic
TXST registration process is hectic
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ees expansion will be destructive for community
Buc-ee's expansion will be destructive for community
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Hot dog sales increased by over 600% on Dollar Dog Day, according to concessions
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
More in features
Emergency Medical Services attend to injured students outside River Fest on April 11, 2024.
River Fest results in multiple injuries
Texas State junior pitcher Matthew Tippie (10) pitches the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep versus ULM
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unveils McCloud, new-look squad in spring game
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field on pace for historic outdoor season
(From Left to Right) Dallas Anderson, Aiden Potter, Nora Tomlinson, Logan Potter and Kevin Shultz pose for a photo in Martindale, Texas.
Local band releases first official album
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins mutilates Ragin' Cajuns on senior day to prevent series sweep
More in Opinions
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Using resources in college must be destigmatized
Illustration by Devon Crew
Test scores should stay away from admissions
Illustration by Devon Crew
TXST women's sports deserve more appreciation



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star