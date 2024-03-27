59° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
March 27, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
March 27, 2024
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
March 27, 2024
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
March 27, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
March 26, 2024
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
March 26, 2024

New STEM building approved for construction

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
March 27, 2024
New+STEM+building+approved+for+construction
Itzie Pulido

The Texas State University System (TSUS), which oversees the university, approved the construction of a new computer science and mathematics building after Texas State announced it in November.

The approval means the building, located on North Street and Vista Street, will begin construction in June 2024. According to Gordon Bohmfalk, Texas State’s architect and the director of Facilities Planning, Design and Construction, construction is scheduled to finish in June 2026 and classes will begin in the building by fall 2026.

“It was a pretty typical process,” Bohmfalk said. “I don’t recall any questions being asked [by TSUS]. The project went up for a vote and was approved.”

Bohmfalk said planning included months of work, such as hiring consultants, engineers, architects and more.

“We advanced the design into the development phase and then did a cost analysis of the project, then we submitted both the drawings [of the building] and a rough cost,” Bohmfalk said.

According to Bohmfalk, the project’s approved budget is $138 million. This budget includes the $100 million contract with the development firm Skanska, as well as any other developmental costs.

Bohmfalk said the new building will have an area of 167,000 square feet and will be eight stories tall, which could make it the largest building on campus by square footage, beating Ingram Hall which is 166,000 square feet.

Crystal Ukandu, a mechanical engineering sophomore, said she believes the new building is necessary to improve the STEM program and the building’s size will benefit students and faculty.

Ukandu also said it will be easier to get to class, especially during the warmer seasons, since the new building is located closer to the other STEM buildings, like the Ingram School of Engineering and Supple Science Building.

“I think it is a struggle to walk [to class] especially when your bus drops you off at a different place,” Ukandu said.

The first four stories will mainly include classrooms, whereas the top four stories are primarily for faculty offices. The additional office space provided by the new building will allow mathematics and computer science faculty to have offices under one roof instead of being spread out in various buildings around campus.

“You might notice that [the math department] is in multiple buildings around campus,” Susan Morey, chair of the mathematics department said. “So you may have a professor in [Math Computer Sciences (MCS) building], or Elliott or in Derrick, so we’re not even all located together.”

Ukandu hopes the new offices are bigger than the ones in MCS, as that would allow a better experience for students during their professors’ office hours.

“My math teacher’s office is kind of small,” Ukandu said. “The [offices] can really only fit two or three students, so it would be better to fit more.”

According to Bohmfalk as part of the 2025-35 Master Plan, the university is considering a partial demolition of Derrick Hall, which currently houses the Department of Aerospace Studies and the Center for International Studies and most of the math and computer science classrooms.

“I think Derrick Hall is a very old building,” Ukandu said. “So a partial demolition isn’t too bad, especially if they’re building a new building for a better experience for students.”

Devon Crew
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
More in News
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
Cars navigate through the construction at the intersection of Hopkins and Guadalupe, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in downtown San Marcos.
Downtown intersection closes for accessibility construction
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City Council considers low-income housing application, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Buc-ees approved to build in San Marcos
Buc-ee's approved to build in San Marcos
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
New opportunities to get involved in local government emerge this spring
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court proclaims county a StormReady Community, renews vendors on courthouse lawn
More in university
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
Lecturer Nick Lawson analyzes text from a play, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
New series to give improved titles to nontenured faculty
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
UPD, county sheriff to implement Rape Aggression Defense classes for students and county residents
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
logo
Defensive lineman suspended from TXST football after arrest



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star