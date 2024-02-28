59° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Illustration by Shreyani Puligal
CFP expansion aids small programs nationwide
February 28, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Duo of Texas State softball players sweep weekly conference awards
February 28, 2024
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
February 27, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year transfers to Texas State
February 27, 2024
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
February 27, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
February 26, 2024

CFP expansion aids small programs nationwide

Jacob De Luna, Opinions Contributor
February 28, 2024
Illustration+by+Shreyani+Puligal
Illustration by Shreyani Puligal

The College Football Playoff (CFP) expansion from four to 12 teams will bring positive effects to all smaller Division One programs around the country, including Texas State.

The expansion will help smaller Division One football programs because it will create better job security for coaches, programs will see an increased amount of revenue and more winning seasons will be considered “successful.”

According to CBS Sports, the total revenue brought in from the four-team CFP in 2022 totaled $600 million and is assumed to double to an estimated $1.2 billion due to the increase of playoff teams from four to 12.

CBS Sports said it would be beneficial to split the last 20% of revenue from the new CFP expansion between each school from the Group of Five conferences (AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt). Due to the increase in revenue across collegiate football, every school from the Group of Five Conferences, including Texas State, will receive an additional $3.9 million per year.

With this revenue, Texas State and other small D1 universities will have more opportunities to spend on their football programs. They can use additional money for upgrading facilities and increasing coaching salaries.

Despite these projections, the exact increase in revenue for the expansion will not be known until playoffs conclude. However, there is no evidence showing programs will not see the expected increase in revenue from the expansion.

In addition to increased revenue, more football programs will now have better chances of having “successful” seasons. According to Sports Illustrated, rather than a program ending their season on a bowl win or loss, they now get the chance to play in the CFP and keep their season alive.

Teams with one loss and unproven teams with a weak strength of schedule will now, likely, make the CFP top 12 teams as opposed to missing out on the CFP top four teams prior to the expansion. Bowl winners, unproven teams and one-loss teams now have a better chance to go on and compete for a national championship.

According to CBS Sports, the expansion will also bring better job security to collegiate football coaches like current NCAA basketball coaches have.

NCAA basketball coaches can keep their jobs until they retire, so long as they are maintaining wins. Teams that make the NCAA basketball tournament have banners hanging in their arenas, the majority of them marking that season successful for coaches and athletes.

The CFP expansion has the potential to have the same effect for NCAA football coaches. Leading a team to the CFP should be seen as an incredible achievement. Football coaches who make it to the CFP deserve the same respect basketball coaches receive for making the NCAA tournament.

Every team with a “successful season” will not make the CFP because there will never be enough room for all teams deemed successful. Job security varies from program to program for college football coaches. A coach from a small school will still be on the hot seat if they consistently lose, even if they have led a past season to the College Football Playoff.

Not only will the College Football Playoff expansion help bigger football programs make the final jump toward a championship, but it will also help smaller programs, like Texas State, in many ways. Smaller schools deserve recognition and the CFP expansion is a step in the right direction.

-Jacob De Luna is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
SB 17 hurts drag community within Texas State
Illustration by Delaney Compean
An expanded graduate school would be beneficial for TXST
Illustration by Devon Crew
Texas voters deserve to be listened to
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
Illustration by Devon Crew
Fees are necessary for chartered organizations
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
Expanding I-35 is environmentally detrimental
More in features
Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford (26) talks to junior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4), Friday, April 22, 2023, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Duo of Texas State softball players sweep weekly conference awards
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year transfers to Texas State
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Baseball loses two, wins one in Round Rock Classic
More in Opinions
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Illustration by Madison Ware
Clearview AI is unsuitable for Hays County residents
Main Point: Theres more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
Illustration by Devon Crew
Aquarena Springs lacks student safety features
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star