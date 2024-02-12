37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
February 12, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Students need to fight caffeine dependence
February 12, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
February 12, 2024
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
February 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
February 10, 2024
Sports
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Portal chaos leaves Bobcats with unproven quarterbacks
James Horton, Sports Reporter • February 12, 2024

After notching the first bowl victory to cap off its most successful season in program history, the Texas State football team enters the spring without a proven quarterback on its roster. Redshirt sophomore T.J. Finley transferred to Texas State from...

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Sports Staff
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Reporter

Students need to fight caffeine dependence

Samuel Marentes, Opinions Contributor
February 12, 2024
Illustration+by+Abby+Funderburk
Illustration by Abby Funderburk

University lifestyle inevitably leads to early mornings and sleepless nights, and energy drinks have become a staple on college campuses. What seems like a harmless staple, however, can lead to a dependence on caffeine. With potentially harmful effects on physical and mental well-being, students should learn to rely less on caffeine for energy, looking toward other avenues to keep up with their schedule.

Caffeine is a tried-and-true method of fighting off drowsiness. The stimulant essentially forces the brain into producing chemicals that promote wakefulness, temporarily masking any feelings of tiredness. Along with keeping the user awake, caffeine also serves to increase alertness.

The combination of these effects makes caffeine a useful tool for any student. Unsurprisingly, studies published in the Journal of Prevention and Nutrients found college students consumed significantly more energy drinks compared to the rest of the population. The need for this kind of stimulant is widely recognized, as the demands of higher education might seem impossible to handle without any kind of boost.

The issue arises when students grow reliant on the substance, depending on caffeine to keep them awake throughout the day. Though caffeine hasn’t been proven to be addictive, caffeine dependence is a clinically recognized disorder in the current Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). The DSM-5 also recognizes caffeine-induced anxiety disorder and caffeine-induced sleep disorder, finding it can have adverse effects when consumed in excess.

Most sources, including the FDA and the Mayo Clinic, have set 400 milligrams of caffeine daily as the threshold for healthy adults, meaning it would only take two to three energy drinks to pass this limit. Further, as everyone’s tolerance to the stimulant varies widely, one’s personal limit could be higher or lower.

Caffeine consumption has shown direct correlations with multiple undesirable health effects. Studies by the Journal of Caffeine Research and the Cureus Journal of Medical Science found that higher levels of caffeine consumption reflected higher reports of mental illness diagnoses and depressive symptoms. Unhealthy changes to appetite, sleep schedule and mood were all seen in students with high caffeine consumption.

Beyond mental health, caffeine took its biggest toll on students’ sleep schedules. The same studies found even just a few caffeinated drinks every week could have extraordinary effects on students’ sleep schedules. The resulting sleep deficiency has repeatedly been linked to chronic health problems, altered moods and poor professional performance.

A study from the Journal of Primary Prevention found a correlation between higher caffeine intake and lower GPAs. The tiredness ensuing from a lack of sleep hampered students’ academic performance. Additionally, the headaches and fatigue from caffeine withdrawal were also shown to negatively affect students’ performance.

Regardless of any potential harm, needing extra boosts of energy is a simple truth for college students. Caffeine is perfectly safe and has benefits when used in moderation, but alternatives are necessary to avoid having too much.

When trying to avoid too much caffeine, sleep doctors primarily recommend two remedies to fight off drowsiness: exercise and water. Even just a quick walk during study breaks can help students find the energy needed to finish a night of studying. Instead of energy drinks, drinking sufficient water throughout the day is a consistent way of preventing fatigue.

Exercise and water are not the only alternatives to caffeine-based drinks, however, and college campuses should do a better job of informing students about ways to avoid tiredness. Students should be informed about the proven effects of drinking too much caffeine. Cutting back on how many and the types of energy drinks sold on campus is also an option worth exploring.

Caffeine can be a useful tool, but students should not feel the need to rely on any kind of substance. Even so, caffeine is ingrained into the college lifestyle, and students need to know how it might affect them. Learning to rely less on caffeine might be a difficult step to take, but for the benefit of students everywhere, it needs to be considered.

-Samuel Marentes is an English junior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Illustration by Devon Crew
Fees are necessary for chartered organizations
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
Expanding I-35 is environmentally detrimental
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Illustration by Madison Ware
Clearview AI is unsuitable for Hays County residents
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
Illustration by Devon Crew
Aquarena Springs lacks student safety features
More in features
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sweep final doubleheader to close out Texas State Tournament
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) drives to the basket, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State extends winning streak to four with victory over Ball State
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Salukis hand Texas State first loss of 2024 season
Texas State senior guard Sierra Dickson (4) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Antoine secures 200th career win as Texas State defeats Ohio in battle of the Bobcats
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
More in Opinions
Main Point: Theres more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness
Illustration by Devon Crew
Students can easily combat hard water
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star