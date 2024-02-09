75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Illustration by Devon Crew
Fees are necessary for chartered organizations
February 9, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
February 9, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors
February 8, 2024
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) hangs on the rim of the basket after a dunk, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down Mountaineers for biggest win of season
February 8, 2024
(From left to right) Music studies junior Tomas Hinojosa and sophomores Jaime Fernandez, Miles Avelar and Emma Hallett posing with their instruments, Jan. 25, 2024, at the School of Music Building.
Saxophone quartet to perform at TMEA
February 8, 2024
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends losing streak at Coastal Carolina
February 8, 2024
Sports
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
Sports Staff February 9, 2024

There isn’t a better way to start a softball season than by beating your most prominent rival, which is precisely what Texas State did to kick off the 2024 season. Texas State softball (2-0) began the season with a doubleheader matchup on Thursday...

Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) hangs on the rim of the basket after a dunk, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down Mountaineers for biggest win of season
Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends losing streak at Coastal Carolina
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Women's golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor

Fees are necessary for chartered organizations

Aili Ortega, Opinions Contributor
February 9, 2024
Illustration+by+Devon+Crew
Illustration by Devon Crew

At Texas State, chartered organizations, which are organizations that are funded through student fees and run by student workers with a common goal of raising student involvement, play a crucial role in the vibrant campus environment.

Examples of these organizations are Bobcat Build, one of the largest community service projects in the state, the Black Student Alliance, which serves as an ally to underrepresented voices and the Student Association for Campus Activities (SACA). Students often have to pay fees to join these groups, which has raised discussions about their importance.

Chartered organizations like SACA are crucial for shaping the Texas State experience, especially for first-year students. They serve as guides, helping students navigate campus life and foster a sense of belonging beyond individual backgrounds.

Hope Smith, management sophomore and member of SACA, said the organization helps connect students across different majors.

“I met people in various majors and discovered common interests with those in the business college through the club,” Smith said.

Undergraduate tuition and fees at Texas State are approximately $29,400,encompassing 15 credit hours and on-campus living. A significant portion, $12,220, is allocated to tuition and fees. Within these fees, support for chartered organizations is evident, typically ranging from $60 to $100.

When juxtaposed with other fees, like the recreation fee at $94, the relatively modest allocation to chartered organizations becomes a focal point of discussion. While some students may question the mandatory fees for these organizations, understanding their budgetary share within the broader context of attendance costs underscores their significance in shaping the campus experience and fostering a sense of community among students.

Some students may question the mandatory fees for organizations like SACA, dismissing them as unnecessary. Those skeptical of chartered organizations may not notice their broader contribution to university culture, providing valuable opportunities for shared experiences and connections. These experiences can unite people, allow them to explore shared interests and engage in unexpected adventures.

“[SACA] provides students, especially freshmen, with a sense of belonging,” Gabby Gaubet, SACA Event Coordinator and psychology junior, said. “During my Halloween event, many attendees mentioned they had no plans, but because of the event, they were able to have fun even on a weekday.”

Beyond routine events, chartered organizations like SACA distinguish themselves by adding an extra layer to the tapestry of community building. Unconventional experiences, such as petting zoos and collaborative paint-by-number events, showcase SACA’s commitment to fostering unique moments that linger in the memory of the Texas State community.

Organizations like SACA are integral to Texas State’s campus life. Despite debates about mandatory fees, these chartered organizations, exemplified by SACA’s role in connecting students and fostering a sense of belonging, significantly contribute to the university culture.

Their impact extends beyond event planning, providing valuable shared experiences and connections that enhance the overall Texas State experience, particularly for first-year students. It becomes evident that these mandatory fees are utilized to make a brighter mark on Texas State’s students.

Aili Ortega is a marketing senior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Illustration by Quinn Fanta
Expanding I-35 is environmentally detrimental
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Students shouldn't feel bad about losing friends
Illustration by Madison Ware
Clearview AI is unsuitable for Hays County residents
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
Illustration by Devon Crew
Aquarena Springs lacks student safety features
logo
TXST puts winning above morals in signing of de Laura
More in features
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Azua shines as Texas State wins doubleheader matchup on Opening Day
Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) hangs on the rim of the basket after a dunk, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats take down Mountaineers for biggest win of season
(From left to right) Music studies junior Tomas Hinojosa and sophomores Jaime Fernandez, Miles Avelar and Emma Hallett posing with their instruments, Jan. 25, 2024, at the School of Music Building.
Saxophone quartet to perform at TMEA
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends losing streak at Coastal Carolina
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Women's golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance
More in Opinions
Main Point: Theres more work to be done
Main Point: There's more work to be done
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
TXST should showcase faculty works in curriculum
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness
Illustration by Devon Crew
Students can easily combat hard water
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
Illustration by Delaney Compean
Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star