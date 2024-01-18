64° San Marcos
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter
Proper cleaning is pivotal for health and wellness

Aili Ortega, Opinions Contributor
January 18, 2024
Illustration+by+Madeline+Carpenter
Illustration by Madeline Carpenter

In the whirlwind of our daily lives, the importance of meticulous cleaning often takes a backseat, exposing us to potential health risks. Recent revelations on platforms like TikTok have sparked conversations about the overlooked cleanliness of our everyday items, spotlighting two main culprits – makeup tools and water bottles.

The rise of the “Sink Girl” trend on TikTok thrust the unsanitary consequences of haphazard cleaning practices into the limelight, especially in the realm of makeup tools. The “Sink Girl” trend is where many individuals showcase their makeup storage in typically unsanitary places like sinks and cupholders.

While the trend reflected a playful and inventive approach to beauty routines, it raised concerns in TikTok comment sections about the potential impact on skin health. Storing makeup in unsuitable and unclean environments may expose products to bacteria and other contaminants, which could lead to skin irritations, breakouts or other adverse reactions.

Storing these items in the sink may seem silly and somewhat convenient, but it creates a haven for harmful bacteria and mold. The combination of lingering moisture and residual makeup can pose serious health risks. People must reconsider their cleaning habits.

Mold exposure from inadequate cleaning can lead to respiratory issues, allergies and skin irritation. Neglecting the hygiene of makeup tools may result in infections and various skin problems. Regular and thorough cleaning coupled with proper drying isn’t just a choice; it’s necessary for one’s well-being.

The same idea goes for cleaning water bottles. When washing water bottles, a common oversight involves a cursory rinse of the lid and mouthpiece. TikTok revelations have prompted us to take a second look, especially at the often-neglected area where we drink from on travel tumblers like the popular Stanleys, Hydroflasks or Owalas to name a few. Ignoring this crucial aspect can lead to the accumulation of bacteria and mold, posing potential health risks.

Moist environments around the rim of water bottle tops are an open invitation for mold and bacteria. Inadequate cleaning isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about safeguarding one’s health. Gastrointestinal issues, infections and compromised immune function are the unwelcome consequences of turning a blind eye to this vital aspect of our daily routine. Dismantling water bottles for thorough cleaning and ensuring complete drying is not a mere suggestion; it’s a proactive step towards preserving one’s health.

Black mold is a concerning presence in homes and on water bottles, often appearing as dark greenish-black patches in damp areas. Dealing with it is crucial for a healthy living space. It can trigger allergies or respiratory issues, so addressing moisture problems promptly is essential.

If it gets serious, it’s probably best to get professionals involved for safe removal. Keeping an eye on potential mold growth and maintaining a dry environment at home is a good practice for everyone’s well-being.

The recent TikTok-driven insights into the “Sink Girl” trend and neglected water bottle tops serve as a wake-up call. It’s time to prioritize proper cleaning, not as a chore, but as a vital investment in our health.

By dedicating a little extra time to ensure the meticulous cleaning and thorough drying of makeup tools, water bottles and other daily products, one can significantly reduce the risk of mold and bacteria-related health concerns. Embrace a cleaner and healthier lifestyle as a conscious choice and integrate these simple practices into your daily routines for the sake of your well-being.

Aili Ortega is a marketing senior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication
