Main Point: Rethink the sale of University Camp

Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) attempts a pass against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State looks deny Red Wolves bowl game eligibility
November 16, 2023
Texas State graduate student outside hitter K.J. Johnson (17) awaits the serve against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Johnson leaves mark on Texas State volleyball
November 16, 2023
Paul Amrani poses on the steps of the Quad, June 2022, at Texas State University.
TXST Musical Theatre alumni "breaks a leg"
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State volleyball seeks to claim fifth Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship
November 15, 2023

The Editorial Board
November 16, 2023
The potential sale of Texas State’s University Camp was set to be discussed at the Nov. 16 Texas State System Board of Regents meeting, but the item was removed from the agenda on Nov. 9.

Once the news hit the public, it created an uproar among Texas State students, faculty and alumni. University Camp is a 126-acre property along the Blanco River. It is home to cabins and campsites open to anyone who is or has been a part of the Texas State University system. Guests can swim in the river, tackle the ropes course and participate in other recreational activities.

Over the years, University Camp has become a property that many people know and love. The sale of University Camp would be a disservice to the Texas State community.

For the past two summers, The University Star’s editorial board has taken advantage of all that University Camp has to offer. “Camp Star” is a time when the editorial board gets to team build and learn how to efficiently run a newspaper while have a good time in the process.

“[Camp Star] was a three-day retreat that Krantz, our director, set up for us,” Sarah Hernandez, former managing editor at The University Star, said. “Although we had worked together before, we weren’t friends. ‘Camp Star’ helped with that.”

University Star editors and staff stand outside Bluebonnet Lodge, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberly, Texas.

In August of this year, 10 of The University Star’s editorial board and staff members got to experience “Camp Star.” We learned each of our unique communication styles and how to work with each other by staying at University Camp for three nights, taking advantage of the team-building exercises and spending time with each other in nature.

The University Star would not be able to function the way it does without “Camp Star.” Though some of the magic comes from the people, a lot of it comes from the beauty of University Camp. Being able to run around outside and enjoy the river brought us closer than any kind of workshop on campus ever could. University Camp offers something the Texas State campus itself never will.

 

“The first year that ‘Camp Star’ was brought back was the first year that we were going to be fully in person,” Hernandez said. “It was super important for us to set the foundation with the editorial board at ‘Camp Star’ so we could bring that bonding experience, that friendship and that familiarity with each other to the rest of The Star to help us come out of the pandemic.”

Texas State planned to move forward with selling the property to Needmore River Ranch with virtually no input from the public, leaving a multitude of people upset, and rightfully so.

“To think that the university would get rid of something that has been so foundational for so many other groups, like The University Star editorial board, it’s kind of disappointing,” Hernandez said. “How can you replace that? A retreat at the student center wouldn’t be the same as it is on the river.”

Because of the lack of communication, state representatives have begun to speak on the matter, explaining the community should have been given a chance to respond. During a Facebook Live video on Nov. 9, Texas Representative Erin Zweiner said the decision not to vote on the sale at the Nov. 16 Board of Regents meeting will not be a final decision from the university.

“My ask was, ‘Please give the community time to interact with this,” Zweiner said in her Facebook Live. “Please give the community time to look at options.’… We are going to be sitting down with the folks at Texas State University to talk about options.”

The University Star isn’t the only organization to utilize the camp, and it should not be among the last. Texas State must rethink the decision to sell University Camp. Those in charge of the decision must listen to community voices and realize how much University Camp really means.

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.
