87°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Untitled-1 [Recovered]
Drought forces little league into recalibration of season
October 27, 2023
Tatiana Salazar, San Marcos bilingual Ccommunications specialist, filling out the application for an enhanced library card on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the San Marcos Public Library.
Programs offer IDs for county residents
October 27, 2023
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
October 27, 2023
Texas State junior offensive lineman Jimento Obigbo (73) participates in individual pregame team drills, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Two bodies, one heart: The Obigbo Twins
October 26, 2023
Candidates for homecoming court reflect on their time at Texas State
October 26, 2023
A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Old Ranch Road 12 and Blanco Street in San Marcos.
San Marcos under flash flood warning
October 26, 2023

Streamlined FAFSA form to launch this December

Brad Hunt, News Contributor
October 26, 2023
Streamlined+FAFSA+form+to+launch+this+December
Itzie Pulido

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form is implementing new changes for the 2024-25 year.

Through the FAFSA Simplification Act, the Department of Education over the past three years has implemented changes to the form. The final changes include replacing the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) with the Student Aid Index (SAI), expanding the access to Federal Pell Grants and overall streamlining of the form.

The FAFSA is a form for college students to determine their eligibility for federal financial aid through inputting a variety of information, such as tax returns, W-2 forms and other records of money earned into a formula that calculates a student’s EFC or now SAI score, which then determines the student’s eligibility.

Because of the major changes in the FAFSA, forms will open in December 2023 as opposed to Oct. 1. Following years’ forms will continue to open on Oct. 1.

The EFC is a measure of the student and their families’ expected contribution towards the cost of education. The new form will replace the EFC with the SAI. The SAI will now be the single factor that determines a student’s eligibility for a Federal Pell Grant.

“The SAI is [largely] a name change. With that there’s a little calculation change [and] there’s a goal of having more students Pell [Grant] eligible,” Byron Kerr, assistant director for financial aid and scholarship outreach, said.

The definition of family size will change to reflect the number of dependents reported by the applicant’s parents or the applicant if independent. Generally, a student is considered a dependent if they’re reliant on their parents for financial support.

These changes are intended to better reflect what is reported on the student or parent’s tax returns. This will be implemented through the new formulas in the FAFSA form.

Federal Pell Grants, grants normally awarded to students with exceptional financial need, will be made available for more students. Incarcerated students will now be able to receive Pell Grants and eligibility will be restored to students whose schools closed.

The act will also work to streamline the FAFSA, through the changing of questions and directly receiving data from the Internal Revenue Service, whereas before the data was transferred by the student. Some question changes include no longer asking about selective service and drug convictions and adding questions about sex, race and ethnicity.

“I’ve seen [the new form], it looks really nice… With some luck it will make it easier for more students to get financial aid and go to college,” Kerr said.

With the form lowering the amount of questions, students like Nick Moore, an exploratory junior, hope that it will be easier to complete than years past.

“I’m happy to hear they’re changing the form. It’s always been a hassle to fill out,” Moore said.

FAFSA is designed to support students in need of financial aid. Not all students in need of aid, however, will qualify for support. For such students, Kerr stresses the importance of communication with the financial aid office and working towards scholarships.

William Chittenden, associate professor of finance, advises all students, especially those with loans, to stay on-top of their personal finances.

“Learn how to make a basic monthly budget for your household,” Chittenden said. “Take into account what your earning potential is going to be when you graduate and how much debt you’ll take on…. The consequences of not paying it [are] you get trapped and then it’s going to make it difficult for you to borrow and get any kind of credit in the future.”

For more information, visit its website.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Tatiana Salazar, San Marcos bilingual Ccommunications specialist, filling out the application for an enhanced library card on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the San Marcos Public Library.
Programs offer IDs for county residents
commissioners court city council 7
Commissioners Court announces Operation Green Light, proclaims mediation awareness month
Texas State junior offensive lineman Jimento Obigbo (73) participates in individual pregame team drills, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Two bodies, one heart: The Obigbo Twins
A car drives through a flooded street, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, near Old Ranch Road 12 and Blanco Street in San Marcos.
San Marcos under flash flood warning
Illustration by DJ Ross
Physical newspapers are better than digital media
Texas State junior running back Donerio Davenport (8) carries the ball against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to secure bowl game eligibility in homecoming showdown against Troy
More in News
Organizations work to update Prop A one year later
Organizations work to update Prop A one year later
Local residents bike the trail path at Purgatory Creek Park, Sunday, Oct. 22. 2023, in San Marcos.
County purchases vital piece in SMTX green space loop
Texas State students walk by the Arch, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the UAC.
Texas State revises 2023 Annual Security and Safety Report
Dr. Elvin Holt standing at a sign for a street named after him on the Round Rock campus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Texas State University - Round Rock Campus.
Remembering Dr. Elvin Holt: The first Black tenured professor at TXST
SMPD reports spike in car larcenies in late September
SMPD reports spike in car larcenies in late September
Air vents with mold in them, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Savannah Mullens apartment in The Junction.
Residents take legal action against local complex
More in university
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
TXST awarded $1.5 million for safety trainings
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
University responds to 2022 high crime increase
Bobcat Bounty volunteer serves the free student-run pantry customers, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Bounty in Family and Consumer Sciences building.
Bobcat Bounty responds to increased food insecurity in student population
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
New COVID-19 vaccine reaches pharmacies
Stephanie Tijerina talks to a customer about her company Besitos Chamoy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at HSI Community Day hosted in the LBJ Student Center.
TXST celebrates culture with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month
Construction workers work on a project at the site of James Street Housing, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in San Marcos.
New dorm to open doors in 2025
SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *