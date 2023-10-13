Letter to the Editor: Campus cannabis policy needs to be updated

Dear Bobcats,

Almost a year ago, San Marcos passed a resolution with 82% of voters approving cannabis decriminalization. Due to the tireless efforts of activists working with the local organization Mano Amiga, San Martians and Mermaids can have up to four ounces of marijuana in the city without fear of legal penalties.

These same protections are not recognized on campus. Possession of cannabis is still prohibited under the Code of Student Conduct and the Texas State University System’s Policies. Consequences for getting caught with any amount of cannabis – crumbs, nugs, zips, etc. – can result in expulsion or dismissal from the University. Texas State must reconcile the paradox between their own policy and the city of San Marcos. The no smoking policy on campus and in residential areas does enough to ensure that nobody gets a secondhand high. Students should not be punished for having weed in the dorms or on campus.

Punishment does not reduce drug use. The War on Drugs has been raging for over a half century, with nothing to show for itself. The number of people who use drugs since its beginning has risen, and waves of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified waves of the opioid epidemic, clearly illuminating the need for meaningful, comprehensive drug policy reform. This is why a few friends and I started a chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy at Texas State. SSDP is a student-led, chapter-based non-profit dedicated to unweaving the harmful and hateful web that the War on Drugs has spun for us.

We invite you all to our next meeting this Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Undergraduate Academic Center, room 275 to discuss how we can bring sense back into the drug debate. We meet every other Thursday. Follow our Instagram @ssdp.txst and email us with questions or for more information at [email protected]. Eat ‘em up, Cats!

Sensibly,

Blake Coe

President

Students for Sensible Drug Policy at Texas State University