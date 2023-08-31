Hobbies can fulfill your everyday life

Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas and Rhian Davis

A day in the life of a college student can get insanely busy and because of that, it’s easy to lose sight of one’s hobbies. Believe it or not, there can be such a thing as prioritizing school too much and it’s important to remember that small hobbies matter.

A hobby is defined as “a pursuit outside of one’s regular occupation” that provides relaxation and a small escape from the real world. Having hobbies and actively partaking in them allows one to have a balanced lifestyle.

Junior Hayden Mitchell, president of the Texas State climbing club, started rock climbing in February 2020 as a way to spend time with his older brother. Now, it is one of his favorite hobbies.

“[My brother] got me to go with him and instantly I was hooked,” Mitchell said. “As soon as I got to Texas State and found out there was a climbing club, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s so exciting, I’ll get to meet a lot more climbers.’ [My] first meeting was so much fun.”

Focusing on school is important. However, when it is the only thing you’re focusing on it can lead to high levels of stress, which takes a toll on the body. According to the American Psychological Association, chronic stress can cause severe muscle tension, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and a higher chance of getting sick. In order to combat this, students should find time every day to take a break to do something they enjoy.

“If all you do is go to class, go home, eat, sleep and repeat, you’re going to feel like your life is just the same thing over and over like Groundhog Day,” Mitchell said. “Whenever you start to have things that you’re doing that you want to do, it’s gonna be so much more of an enjoyable time.”

More often than not, this is easier said than done. It can be difficult to find a hobby that truly helps you put your racing mind at ease. The solution is simple: try everything. With the fall semester beginning, it’s the perfect time to get a fresh start. Find a cool on-campus club to join, pick up a new instrument or go on a run. The possibilities are endless and you don’t know what you’ll like best until you take a chance.

Junior Robert Stein, vice president of the climbing club, partakes in many hobbies such as snowboarding and playing the guitar.

“I think it’s kind of escapism, but not in a negative way. In a way that feels productive,” Stein said. “If you try something the first time and you’re disheartened then you might not try anything else, but I think it’s good to go out there and try a few different things until it sticks.”

It’s important to be mindful of the downtime you have and how you’re currently choosing to spend it. While you may think you have no time to pick up a new hobby, that’s probably not true.

According to a study by RAND Corporation, the average American has about five hours of free time per day. When you get home from a long day of classes, it’s easy to fall straight into bed and not think about anything else. While this is okay every once in a while, don’t make it a habit. Use your free time wisely instead of spending those five hours scrolling on your phone.

“Having a social aspect to my hobbies and having friends that want me to be with them really helps,” Mitchell said.

Knowing you have something to look forward to when your classes end has the potential to change your college experience, so get out there and try something new.

– Rhian Davis is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinion Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.