Latest Stories
93°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic
August 27, 2023
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
August 27, 2023
Local photo documentarian, Christopher Paul Cardoza posing in front of his work, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Jos Cafe.
Local photo documentarian finds his passion through his muse, San Marcos
August 27, 2023
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
August 27, 2023
Defenseman Nick Grabner shoots the puck during the alumni game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Ice and Field at the Crossover in Cedar Park, Texas.
Hockey makes changes for success after disastrous season
August 27, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
August 27, 2023

Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic

Kobe Arriaga, Sports Reporter
August 27, 2023
Texas+State+senior+setter+Ryann+Torres+%2814%29+gives+pointers+to+teammates%2C+Saturday%2C+August+19%2C+2023%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Carly Earnest
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) gives pointers to teammates, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

After suffering its first loss of the season, Texas State volleyball (2-1) bounced back with a 3-0 victory against the University of Tennessee at Martin (1-1) on the final day of the Tennessee Classic.

It was the combination of graduate outside hitter KJ Johnson along with senior setter Ryann Torres that made the difference in the win for Texas State.

Torres led the team in assists, finishing with 42.

Johnson finished with 20 kills on 43 total attempts in the series and was aggressive from the start to finish.

The Bobcats finished with a total of 50 kills compared to UT Martin’s 33.

Texas State managed to win a closely contested back and forth opening set, at 25-22.

In the second set, the Bobcats managed to create a larger lead going up by as much as seven points.

UT Martin fought back cutting into the lead, getting as close as within two points before Texas State ultimately took control near the end to secure the set win at 25-19

In the elimination set Texas State once again took a dominating lead early on going up by as many as 10 points as UT Martin struggled to score offensively.

The Skyhawks eventually found a rhythm offensively, yet it was too late as Johnson and Torres were too dominant allowing Texas State to win the set 25-17 to complete its second series sweep of the season.

The Bobcats will now look to host the Texas State Invitational next week. Texas State’s first opponent in the tournament will be against the University of North Texas.

The game between Texas State and North Texas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Texas State junior Sophie Childs (9) and sophomore Bailey Hanner (20) attempt to block the ball, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Tennessee for first loss of season
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) poses for a photo, July, 12, 2023, at Softball City Stadium in Surrey, British Columbia.
Mullins represents Texas State in 2023 Canada Cup
Defenseman Nick Grabner shoots the puck during the alumni game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Ice and Field at the Crossover in Cedar Park, Texas.
Hockey makes changes for success after disastrous season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
New-look squad looks to transition into new era of Bobcat volleyball
Texas State senior forward Olivia Wright (20) dribbles the ball past North Texas defenders at Bobcat Soccer Complex, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Texas State suffers first defeat of season against North Texas
Texas State redshirt senior wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) catches a ball during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Corrales named to 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist
More in volleyball
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball season ends in bitter-sweet fashion
Texas State graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald (16) celebrates with her teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
Fitzgerald, teammates reflect on program history
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
Volleyball takes series over Arkansas State
Texas State senior setter Emily DeWalt (17) celebrates after the Bobcats score during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1.
Volleyball to face Arkansas State in two-game series
Texas State freshman outside hitter Maggie Walsh (3) serves the ball during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1.
Volleyball splits series against South Alabama









Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *