Bobcats sweep UT Martin in final game of Tennessee Classic

After suffering its first loss of the season, Texas State volleyball (2-1) bounced back with a 3-0 victory against the University of Tennessee at Martin (1-1) on the final day of the Tennessee Classic.

It was the combination of graduate outside hitter KJ Johnson along with senior setter Ryann Torres that made the difference in the win for Texas State.

Torres led the team in assists, finishing with 42.

Johnson finished with 20 kills on 43 total attempts in the series and was aggressive from the start to finish.

The Bobcats finished with a total of 50 kills compared to UT Martin’s 33.

Texas State managed to win a closely contested back and forth opening set, at 25-22.

In the second set, the Bobcats managed to create a larger lead going up by as much as seven points.

UT Martin fought back cutting into the lead, getting as close as within two points before Texas State ultimately took control near the end to secure the set win at 25-19

In the elimination set Texas State once again took a dominating lead early on going up by as many as 10 points as UT Martin struggled to score offensively.

The Skyhawks eventually found a rhythm offensively, yet it was too late as Johnson and Torres were too dominant allowing Texas State to win the set 25-17 to complete its second series sweep of the season.

The Bobcats will now look to host the Texas State Invitational next week. Texas State’s first opponent in the tournament will be against the University of North Texas.

The game between Texas State and North Texas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.